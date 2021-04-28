MANKATO — A Redwood Falls resident was injured following a motorcycle crash near Eagle Lake Wednesday evening.

The driver, 20, whose name hasn’t been released, was riding a 2008 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle eastbound on Highway 14 when they lost control, entered the median and crashed, according to the State Patrol.

The driver’s injuries weren’t included in the original report and more information will be released Thursday, the State Patrol said.

