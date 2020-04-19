From her apartment near Minnesota State University, Dolly Baruah’s home sheltering is a daily exercise in stresses not faced by most.
With no car, going to get groceries would require taking a bus, something she is reluctant to do during the coronavirus pandemic.
And transportation aside, there simply isn’t enough money left over after paying rent, utilities, tuition and other basic expenses.
She can’t turn to family in her home country of India for help. “All of our family members are in the same situation with the coronavirus,” she said of herself and other international students. India’s 1.3 billion people have been in their homes for the past three weeks and will continue to be for at least weeks more.
For the 1,400 international students who attend MSU, the novel coronavirus quickly created a crisis.
“Many became jobless, many have no cars, there is no on-campus medical facility to go to during the weekends. We’re scared to go to the hospital or clinic worrying about the heavy bills,” Baruah said.
While continuing to take classes now delivered online, international students are pleading with the university to help them in their personal lives.
“We very much appreciate the university having all our classes online. But they’re forgetting how the students will survive, paying rent and utilities and those things,” Baruah said.
“The international students are solely dependent on the university and the government here to survive.”
In a letter to MSU President Richard Davenport, international students asked to be provided with free food and hygiene products on campus. They are also seeking a 40% reduction in tuition fees, better on-campus health services and improved health insurance coverage during the emergency.
The students created a Facebook page — Remember Me Too — For International Students — as an information and advocacy resource.
The students have been making use of the Campus Cupboard program at Crossroads Campus Ministry near campus. On Tuesdays students can pick up donated groceries. On Thursday they get some prepared light meals, such as sandwiches.
Nearby Bethel Baptist Church also has a food-assistance program.
“We had long lines Tuesday,” said Baruah, who helps with the food handout. “We have multiple donors bringing in food.”
Baruah is finishing her master’s degree, having first come to MSU in 2014 for her undergraduate degree. She has not been home to see her family since 2017.
‘Heartbreaking’Davenport said they are doing as many things as they can as quickly as they can to help.
“We care about all of our students. But the students who are stranded here from another country, that’s really heartbreaking,” he said. “It’s difficult and I’m not going to shy away from saying that.
“One of the big issues are health issues and anxiety and fear, and we understand that.” He said on-campus health services and the counseling center are open certain hours Mondays through Fridays.
And he said the university is working closely with Mayo and Mankato Clinic on plans if health needs become more of a serious issue.
He said he’s been talking to donors and money is beginning to come in to help the students.
“I spend a lot of time speaking to donors. We’ve had two nice donations for international students. Not major six- or seven-figure gifts, but whatever we get helps.”
He said a fundraising effort among faculty and staff also has raised $35,000 in the first week. And he said the university has money set aside for situations like this and will use it.
Davenport said only about 50 international students live on campus with the rest in off-campus housing. For on-campus students, the university ensures they have food.
He said Anne Dahlman, dean of global education, has been working hard to communicate with international students through Zoom meetings and in other ways. On Monday from 1-2 p.m. the university will hold a Zoom town hall meeting to let international students know how the university is responding and to answer questions.
Davenport said he’s also been reaching out to the students and said he knows that jobs are a big need. Nearly 200 students work for Sodexo, the university’s food service provider.
“They all got furloughed. That’s created some of the most serious financial issues. We’re trying to hire every one of those students and are finding them jobs that are of value and safe.”
International students are prevented by law from holding most non-university paid jobs.
No income, no moneyPiyush Maharjan, from Nepal, was one of those who lost his job at Sodexo.
“I have no job. I have to pay my rent and bills and utilities and tuition, and I have no income. I don’t have any money,” said Maharjan, who is a junior studying IT.
He said his family is unable to help out as their business in Nepal is shut down because of the coronavirus lockdown there.
He said he’s put his application in to the university for another job and hopes he’s hired soon.
Maharjan said he took advantage of the free food offer after Crossroads ministry sent out emails to international students making them aware of the food program.
The added stress and the online form of teaching, he said, makes concentrating on his studies more difficult.
“It’s a completely different experience. It’s a little hard to focus on studies. But the professors are really good. They’re really communicating with us if we have any problems.”
CARES money comingDavenport said there is also money coming to universities for a variety of uses via the CARES assistance package passed by Congress.
“We just got information on that (Wednesday). My understanding is that international students will be eligible for that, too,” he said.
“We understand we have to get them through this semester and the summer and then, hopefully, we’ll be going through a more normal time.”
Davenport said the nearly 900 faculty have done a stellar job at getting classes for more than 14,000 students online quickly.
“We had 3,500 classes start up online right after spring break. That’s a major feat. I’m not sure how they did it, frankly. Our faculty has been tremendous. They’ve really stepped up on short notice.”
