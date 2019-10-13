By Dan Greenwood
The game of cricket, the 3rd most watched game in the world, is alive and well in Mankato. And its popularity is growing.
Originating in England hundreds of years ago, the game has since spread across five continents, with the most devoted fans in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and South Africa. It’s also grabbed the imagination of fans in the South Asian countries of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Abdur Rahman, Minnesota State University’s cricket club vice president, is determined to expand the sport beyond the university to the larger community.
“We’re trying our best to encourage cricket in the community,” said Rahman. “I make posters and spread these out around the university. Then we send out emails to different universities who have a cricket team so they can participate in our tournament.”
Every year, MSU’s five cricket teams, made up of over 50 students, invite players from other universities in the Midwest for a three-day tournament at MSU’s Myers Field House. Along with three of MSU’s teams, cricket players from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Moorhead competed this weekend, with the semi-finals and final game held Sunday afternoon.
“This tournament is for the whole Midwest,” Rahman said. “We try to attract anyone who has a cricket team.”
At first glance, it’s easy to spot similarities between cricket and baseball, but aside from both games involving a bat, a ball and running, they branch off in different directions from there. For one thing, the cricket bat is flat and the ball is much heavier. Unlike baseball, there are two batters at a time; each on opposing sides.
“The main difference is we pitch the ball on the ground,” said Anamul Hasan, who began playing the game as a kid in Bangladesh. “We also swing the ball both ways. It’s a little bit trickier because you have to guess where it’s going to pitch.”
Batters score “runs” by hitting boundaries along the periphery of the playing area, which is much smaller than a baseball field, and by running to the opposing team’s side of the field. The other way to score points is by knocking over three-pronged wooden stumps called wickets, which are located on opposite ends of the field by each batter. The teams switch when 10 of the 11 batters are out, or when the limited number of balls have been thrown. When the next team is up to bat, they must score more points than the first team. Games can last from slightly over an hour to multiple days.
Rahman and his brother, Abdullah Moin, began playing the game as kids growing up in Saudi Arabia, although their family is from Bangladesh, where the sport is widely popular. The large expat community of nationals from South Asian countries in the Middle-east have risen the prominence of the sport there.
Moin said cricket is commonly referred to as a “gentleman’s game.”
“In the field it will be a bit rough and aggressive,” he said. “But outside of the game they (opposing players) are really respectful of each other.”
Like Moin and Rahman, MSU student Anamul Hasan started playing the game at a young age in his native country of Bangladesh.
“In 6th grade I started playing cricket with my friends in a big field,” Hasan said. “I do both batting and bowling; I like both of them. When I came here and saw that there was a big cricket club, I was so happy.”
The president of the cricket club at the time was also from Bangladesh and he introduced Hasan to all five of the cricket teams on campus, who are divided up by nationality. The club organizes two tournaments a year and they also play outside in the summer. Since the cricket club was founded on campus in 2008, it’s grown to become a mecca of sorts for university players throughout Minnesota and neighboring states.
“It’s the biggest cricket tournament in Minnesota,” Hasan said. “Now there are more cricket groups that started organizing different tournaments in different states.”
Team Lions is named after the national animal of Sri Lanka. Team captain Diroshan is the main bowler for his team, meaning his goal is to pitch the ball in an effort to hit the wickets behind the opposing team’s batter. He said cricket is the first game children are exposed to in Sri Lanka, and it’s immersed in the schools.
“In Sri Lanka we want to be focusing on football (soccer), but before that, we always focus on cricket,” said Diroshan Thevarasa, an MSU student who also enjoys the game . “All schools have cricket, and from 9-years-old you just focus on cricket; it’s a must.”
Rahman said his favorite part of the game is that even if it appears one team will win, the end result can be the opposite, even at the last minute. It’s what happened during the final game of the tournament when MSU’s Team Lions defeated Minnesota State University-Moorhead’s Dragons.
“In the last moment nobody knows who is going to win,” Rahman said. “It’s always game changing and unpredictable.”
