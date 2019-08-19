The atmosphere ranged from enthusiastic to somber Monday morning as hundreds of professors, staff members and administrators at Minnesota State University launched the 2019-2020 academic year.
“It’s always a wonderful time of the year,” MSU President Richard Davenport said in his convocation. “Everybody comes in fresh and ready to go.”
The group was energized by mounds of doughnut holes, urns of coffee and a spirited performance by the Maverick Machine pep band.
When Davenport’s speech began, he was the bearer of good news — improvements to campus buildings, a new sports dome under construction, countless compliments by visitors on the beauty of the university grounds.
He talked of ambitious plans for a $100 million replacement of Armstrong Hall, a College of Business and New Student Services building, a new football stadium.
But he also spoke frankly about MSU’s continuing lack of success in closing the achievement gap separating white students and students of color.
While the first day of fall classes isn’t until next Monday, faculty and freshmen will be busy this week preparing for the new academic year.
More than two dozen new faculty members were introduced at the convocation, bringing advanced degrees and teaching experience from all corners of the United States and throughout the world — from Greece to Vietnam to India to France.
About 3,000 students will be moving into campus housing starting Thursday, and the remainder of the 14,227 students are doing the same in apartment buildings and rental homes through the weekend.
Davenport said much of his time this year will be spent in pursuit of funding for needed building projects. In next year’s session of the Minnesota Legislature, he will be seeking design funding for the replacement of Armstrong Hall — a project that could cost roughly $100 million over six years to provide a modern alternative to one of the university’s primary classroom buildings.
It will be a challenging lobbying effort, according to Davenport, when considering that the Legislature traditionally allocates about $150 million a year for construction projects for all 37 campuses in the state college and university system.
Private donations will be the source of funding for the proposed new home for the College of Business: “We’re still working on fundraising. ... This project will involve a lot of time.”
And Blakeslee Stadium, while filled with nostalgia, “is worn out and needs to be replaced,” Davenport said, before unsuccessfully searching the audience for head football coach Todd Hoffner.
“Maybe we’ll take that off the list since he didn’t show up today,” Davenport joked.
The mood in the room became cheerless a few minutes later, though, when the president talked about the university’s greatest challenge. The large ballroom in the Centennial Student Union was virtually silent after Davenport recited statistics about the wide disparity in student retention and graduation rates.
Not counting international students, 63% of domestic students of color fail to graduate within six years. More than a third — 35% — don’t even return for their sophomore year. The rates for students overall at MSU are 47% and 27%, respectively.
“Now, do these numbers make you realize we have a problem?” Davenport asked. “We can’t ignore this. We’re too good for that.”
While MSU is far from alone in the state and nation in its persistent achievement gap, he called on the entire faculty and staff to seek solutions and offer ideas.
“The most important suggestion is to help students believe that they belong here at Minnesota State and they can succeed,” he said.
