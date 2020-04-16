About a year ago, Rhapsody Music owner Howard Mock decided to step up the Mankato store’s social media presence. Not only did that attract new customers, but it’s been a crucial lifeline for the business during Minnesota’s stay-at-home order.
“Overall, business is down,” Mock said. “But because of our online sales, we’re able to maintain enough to get by. If this goes on much longer — more than a few weeks — we’re going to have to reassess.”
He heads to the store for a couple of hours a day to accept packages, answer the phone and deliver strings, drumsticks and other accessories to customers who call ahead and wait outside for their merchandise.
“I’ve had people who need a new set of strings for their guitar,” Mock said. “They wait in their car while I change the strings inside.”
Mock said there’s a renewed interest in learning to play an instrument with so many people at home, but customers are opting for the less expensive models.
“People are apprehensive about the future and nobody wants to get too far in debt right now.”
Most of Mock’s employees are temporarily laid off, save for the social media account manager and another who handles inventory and the computer system.
The guitar instructors who rent space there canceled lessons, although one piano teacher has turned to online music lessons to stay connected with her students.
Jenny Kreykes said online lessons have always been an option, even before COVID-19 came to Minnesota. But it wasn’t until it became the only option that 90% of her students decided to give it a try.
She applied for and received a grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council to pay for duplicate copies of the music books her students have been using. That way she can follow along remotely, whether through Skype, FaceTime or Zoom.
The big difference, she said, is giving directions and instructions to her students without being in the same room.
“When I have to explain something, I can’t show them or touch anything,” Kreykes said. “I have to choose my words very carefully, so they understand what I want them to do differently. Every once in a while, I have to pick up my iPad or phone and angle it so I can show them on my piano what I want them to do.”
A few instructors across town at Scheitel’s music are using a similar approach. When the stay-at-home order went into effect, guitar and bass instructor Kelly Coyle initially offered free online lessons for the first two weeks as a trial run. Since then, about two-thirds of his 25 students have chosen to continue lessons online.
As with Kreykes, Coyle said the online approach has some limitations, especially with his younger students. He’s encouraging parents to be present during lessons to help with more hands-on instruction such as tuning.
Despite the challenges, he said, online lessons have provided a much-needed outlet for students stuck in their homes.
“Having some kind of art in your life is really important,” Coyle said. “I’ve been gratified that we’ve been able to continue.”
Hanna Cesario, a ukulele, piano and voice instructor who also teaches at Scheitel’s, said Coyle’s transition to Zoom inspired her to do the same.
“I had never used Zoom before,” Cesario said. “It’s a lot different than teaching in person, but I’m finding a few benefits. It puts a little more emphasis on their individual development, to push them a little further to try to figure it out themselves.”
The hardest part? Not being able to give her younger students candy and stickers for a job well done, she laughed.
Like Rhapsody, Scheitel’s has also been turning to social media to connect with customers. Since the stay-at-home order went into effect, owner Rod Scheitel and a couple of his employees have been posting a weekly live video called Tuesday Tunes at Two. Scheitel suggested the idea to employees Lance Lang and Colin Scharf, who have been making videos once a week since the showroom closed.
“The first one we did was a whirlwind tour of the store, going from guitars to mics and amps, to basses and drums,” Scharf said.
Scheitel performed a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” and another video featured a demonstration of different guitar effects pedals.
Scheitel said posting those weekly videos has paid off at a time when the store itself is closed. One inquiry even came from a former Mankato resident now living in Alaska who was interested in possibly buying one of the guitars featured in a video.
“He was watching it in real time from Anchorage and Facebooked my wife for more information on that guitar,” Scheitel said.
Though business has inevitably slowed down and is open to customers by appointment only, there are still signs of life. The other day Scharf was in the store, and the phone continued to ring.
“The biggest fear was going dark,” Scharf said. “At the end of the day, something is always better than nothing. We’re doing our best.”
