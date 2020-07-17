MANKATO — As music venues navigate their way back from a wave of cancellations due to COVID-19, some smaller, local concerts are beginning to return to the Mankato area. But it’s been a long and unpredictable road as booking agents, performers and venues discuss when and how to bring back live music.
Part of that stems from the nature of the industry, especially for touring bands who typically schedule shows six-months to a year in advance. Back in March, the What’s Up? Lounge was solidly booked through August, but when COVID struck, most of those scheduled concerts were either rescheduled or canceled entirely.
“We had national shows booked at the What’s Up? Lounge with some touring acts coming through that were supposed to be some of our bigger, money-maker shows,” Zimmerman said. “Booking agents almost within a week of it being announced were like, ‘we’re canceling for the rest of the year.’”
For the What’s Up? Lounge, that meant a significant loss of revenue. As it stands now, the venue has just two events on their calendar, two local hip-hop shows scheduled for July 24 and Aug. 22, and those shows will be smaller than usual.
“They’re only letting us open up at 25% capacity,” Zimmerman said. “So now, you’re looking at 50 people and everyone has to wear a mask and social distance now. Being a venue first is what we are. We’re not open unless we have a show. Having people show up and getting some alcohol is where we make our money, because the door charge all goes to the bands.”
That limited capacity makes it hard to draw national touring acts. Louisville, Kentucky metal band Flaw rescheduled for August, but with that date fast approaching, the band decided to wait until 2021 to play at the venue.
“We had to cancel a bunch of semi-national shows coming up that people were trying to get dates for,” Zimmerman said.
Touring bands typically seek financial guarantees from venues to help cover the travel costs of touring, but with so many unknown factors of what the future holds, Zimmerman said limiting shows to 50 people at the 200-capacity venue means those guarantees just aren’t realistic right now.
“If you’re asking for $2000, I can’t promise that as a guarantee, because we don’t know if we can fill the place up,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman has a unique perspective in that along with booking shows at the What’s Up?, he’s also a musician himself. His own band, SuperLung, canceled about a half-dozen shows due to COVID, including some larger festivals. Without an in-person audience, many bands are opting for virtual live performances, something his band is considering.
“The big thing right now seems to be live Facebook feed shows,” he said. “It’s tough though because you can’t replace a crowd.”
Anne Makepeace, executive director for the Grand Center for Arts and Culture in New Ulm, said they live-streamed virtual concerts on their YouTube channel beginning in May.
“It’s labor intensive to do it,” she said. “Before, a band would plug into our house sound system, they’d play, pack up and leave. Now we have somebody helping the band plug in, somebody running sound and somebody else answering chat questions on YouTube or Facebook live for PayPal donations. It’s like we’re doing less but we’re doing more.”
The venue at the Grand, the Grand Kabaret, remains closed, but Makepeace said they’ve begun hosting solo and duo performers outside on the back deck, with over a half-dozen outdoor concerts slated for the remainder of the summer.
“We’re able to space people out in our backyard corner deck so people can be socially distanced,” Makepeace said. “We also have a few tables we put out on our grassy area and we have a few decks on the back of the building. We’ve actually seated about 45 people maximum, although they’re separate, but they can all see and hear it.”
With limited capacity from social distancing guidelines, fans wanting to see live music at the Grand now need to reserve seats in advance.
Indoor concerts won’t return until mid-September as they prepare the Grand Kabaret — the non-profit’s indoor venue — for social distancing measures. Duluth’s popular acoustic duo Pushing Chain are scheduled for the Grand’s first indoor performance on Sept. 11, assuming all goes according to plan.
“We’ve figured out how to space tables apart and we added a camera on the stage with a large screen TV in our second room, so we can get people in both rooms,” she said. “They can hear in the second room and see as well.”
While smaller venues begin to inch their way back to some sense of normalcy, it will likely be a much longer wait before larger venues like the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center — which has a capacity of just over 8,000 people — hold concerts again.
A large part of that simply stems from crowd management, said Eric Jones, co-director for events at Vetter Stone and the Mayo Event Center. While a 25% capacity concert is feasible, he said everyone — from the performers to the audience — would have to be on the same page.
“The artists would obviously have to have a lower guarantee, patrons would have to abide by social distancing, wearing masks and not overcrowding the front,” Jones said.
How to return to live concerts safely is part of an ongoing conversation Jones is having with other venues in Minnesota, including with Dayna Frank, owner of First Avenue in Minneapolis, who is encouraging venues of all sizes to join the National Independent Venue Association — created in April to ‘preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent music venues and promoters’ across Minnesota and throughout the United States.
“We’ve talked through different scenarios about what we can be doing, since we know it’s going to be like this for awhile,” Jones said. “Our industry is kind of cutthroat — we’re competitors when things are normal and people aren’t always freely sharing information. This is a time for everybody to get on the same page, band together and fight for the industry.”
Most of the concerts Jones had on the 2020 calendar have been moved to 2021. The nature of the large crowds at those larger venues will likely mean they will be the last to return to normal.
“We have a couple shows scheduled for October that we’re being optimistic about,” Jones said. “But we’re also being pragmatic at the same time — that there probably has to be a plan in place to move those in case our plans allow for it.”
Even though fully packed concerts are unlikely to return this year regardless of venue size, Zimmerman remains optimistic as music fans brace for a return to experience the raw energy and enthusiasm generated from a crowd and live performers.
“When the floodgates do open — and I’m confident we’ll figure out how to get rid of this COVID thing sooner or later — I expect it to be a pretty awesome time in music,” he said.
