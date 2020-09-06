MANKATO — Minara Nazmin and her husband, Nurul Karim Bhuiyan, arrived in Mankato in 2017 to attend Minnesota State University. Nazmin is majoring in women's studies while Bhuiyan is studying communication at MSU. Both are international students with full-ride scholarships courtesy of the government of Bangladesh.
Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the troubles that followed, it still came a surprise when their scholarships were cut off.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the economy there and the government announced it wouldn’t be able to continue to provide the funding for us here,” Nazmin said. “This unexpected announcement put us in an unfortunate situation since March until our graduation at the end of this semester.”
When the bills began to pile up, Nazmin reached out to Kristin Odland, a Mankato-based team leader for Bridges International — a Christian non-profit serving international students — who she had met at a community meal sponsored by the organization and Bethel Baptist Church in Mankato.
That connection proved to be a lifeline when Nazmin and her family found themselves with dwindling financial savings and no income coming in.
“International students can only work on campus,” Odland said. “When the campus shut down, their jobs were no longer available and there was no way for them to work off campus because of their visa status. That was the situation for a lot of students, actually.”
As a mother herself, Odland sympathized with the family, and reached out to two local churches, Bethel Baptist and Crossview Covenant, who along with some generous donors, were able to cover their rent for two months.
But after that, Nazmin found herself and her family in the same predicament with limited employment opportunities on campus.
“This unexpected financial hardship put us in a difficult situation,” Nazmin said.
Luckily for her family and others, Nazmin was able to secure assistance through the Minnesota Valley Action Council in Mankato.
Nazmin is one of 260 people so far to apply for housing related assistance thanks to a recent $1.1 million grant to the Mankato-based non-profit that serves the nine-county region. After covering administration costs, that comes to $970,000 going directly to help families who are struggling to pay rent and other bills due financial hardship related to the pandemic.
After several failed attempts to secure funding through the Minnesota Legislature, the state’s housing finance agency, Minnesota Housing, tapped into state money made available through the federal CARES Act, a law established in March of this year to help residents who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
On July 24, state officials approved the distribution of $100 million throughout Minnesota to help those residents, including MVAC, which received the money at the end of August.
“Basically, you have to be a resident of Minnesota, you have to have past due payments and you have to be income eligible, which is 300% of the federal poverty guidelines,” said Judd Schultz, housing services director at MVAC.
Schultz said the demand for housing-related assistance is higher than anticipated, with 9,000 applicants statewide within just the first two weeks of the money becoming available.
Based on the need among applicants within the nine-county region, Schultz said the MVAC staff will distribute an average of $2,500 per person to cover past due rent, mortgage, utility and other housing related bills.
“Payments are made directly to the providers of those services,” Schultz said.
Nazmin isn’t sure what her family would have done if money hadn’t been made available.
“That’s why I applied for assistance from the Minnesota Valley Action Council to help our family until we graduate at the end of 2020, so they’ve been able to help with rent and some bills.”
Because the funding was secured through the federal government, there’s a strict timeline for administrators to cover residents’ past due housing expenses.
“It has to be spent by December 30, 2020,” Schultz said. “We’ll go through our $970,000 fairly quickly and then we’ll get more. Minnesota Housing kept a reserve of $66 million and that would be available if we spent all of our money.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.