MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region, down from 56 on Saturday. That comes as the health department reported an increase in new cases statewide by 754, up from 696 new cases Saturday.
In the nine-county region, Blue Earth County had five new cases, bringing the total to 982, followed by four new cases in Nicollet County, with a total of 375. Brown and Waseca Counties both three new cases, Le Sueur County had two, and Faribault, Sibley and Watonwan Counties each had one new case.
Martin County dropped from 212 cases to 211 on Sunday, although the health department didn’t provide an explanation for that reduction.
Statewide, the health department reported a total of 65,152 confirmed cases of COVID, and 58,196 of those no longer require isolation, meaning 6,956 Minnesotans are currently infected with the virus. The infection rate, based on 16,689 tests completed by Sunday, is about 4.5%.
The total number of health care workers testing positive for the virus was 7,238, and the total number of hospitalizations to date are 5,851. As of Sunday, 290 patients with COVID remained hospitalized.
The health department confirmed seven new deaths, primarily in the Twin Cities Metro Area, along with two in northern Minnesota. All but one of those were in assisted living facilities.
Fresh data released by the Minnesota Department of Health is again shifting the guidance for some of the state’s school districts as they decide whether to teach kids in-person, online or in some combination based on their local COVID-19 conditions.
The new numbers, for instance, indicate elementary school students in Ramsey and Dakota counties would no longer be recommended to attend school in person — if school started this week — due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Data released Thursday by the Health Department indicate 11 counties, including Ramsey and Dakota, should shift away from in-person learning because of rising cases.
Schools in another 14 counties, largely in the southern part of the state, would be recommended to shift toward in-person learning. The state’s other 62 counties saw no change in their recommendations, which are based on COVID-19 cases per capita over a 14-day period.
Officials have emphasized the map is meant to be a starting point for school districts as they weigh their mix of in-person and online instruction in the COVID-19 era. The numbers, and the accompanying recommendations, are updated every week now.
Counties with very few cases per capita are recommended to have in-person learning for all students — 48 counties as of Thursday.
With more cases, schools are urged to have secondary students do a mix of in-person and distance learning while still doing in-person school for elementary grades. Another 29 counties fall into that category.
Eight counties are currently recommended for hybrid learning for all students. They include Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Scott, Sherburne and Blue Earth.
