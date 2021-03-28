MANKATO — The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nine-country region remained stagnant Sunday, with 61 new cases, the same amount as Saturday's numbers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had the most, at 21 cases, followed by eight each in Brown and Nicollet countries.
Martin County had seven new cases, followed by five each in Faribault, Le Sueur and Waseca counties. Sibley county had two cases and no additional cases were reported for Watonwan County.
There were 1,227 cases statewide Sunday and five new deaths across Minnesota, but none in the nine-county region. To date, 6,830 Minnesotans have died from the virus since the pandemic began.
Minnesota health officials are reporting a second straight day of more than 70,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses administered — the two highest daily increases on record so far.
Sunday’s report of 71,627 vaccinations — using data as of Friday — followed Saturday’s record high report of 77,715 doses administered.
That pushed the seven-day rolling average to more than 44,000 doses administered each day — the highest that weekly average has been in Minnesota.
As of Sunday’s update, more than 976,000 people — about 17.5 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations while nearly 1.6 million — 28.6 percent — have received at least one dose, including more than 80 percent of people age 65 and older.
For those who’ve received a complete vaccination, the results look good. Of the hundreds of thousands of people completely vaccinated, the state said last week that it’s identified only 89 who’ve subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
But the weekly average of new COVID-19 cases reported each day also continues to rise — not to record highs, but still to levels not seen in more than two months. As of Sunday’s update the average had crept back above 1,400 — the highest that number has been since Jan. 18.
The increasing pace of COVID-19 cases shows the rising urgency now to widen the vaccine eligibility pool.
Officials are increasingly anxious about caseloads tied to the U.K. COVID-19 variant and to youth sports. They’ve confirmed more than 500 cases of the U.K. strain in recent weeks and believe as many half the state’s new cases may be tied to that variant.
Health Department leaders expect a major expansion of vaccine doses the first week in April — enough to give 300,000 Minnesotans their first shot and an additional 200,000 to provide people with a second shot.
That, together with the expanded eligibility, should go a long way to easing the concerns of a new wave, although officials noted the state won’t immediately have all the doses it needs to immediately vaccinate everyone who wants a shot.
