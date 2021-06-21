NEW ULM — As a kid growing up in the early ‘70s, Bob Skillings has fond memories of attending baseball games at Johnson Park in New Ulm — fetching balls and changing the manual scoreboard during games when he was around 10 years old.
“Out in left-center field was this big scoreboard and they would hire us kids for probably 50 cents to go hang the numbers,” Skillings said.
“We did that; plus you chase foul balls and get a nickel if you bring the ball to the concession stand. We just loved baseball and so we would hang out at the park as much as we could.”
Now, some 40 years later, Skillings, president of the New Ulm Baseball Association, helped organize an official ceremony Sunday commemorating the wide scale renovations in the grandstands and entrance to improve the experience for visitors attending games.
“They keep adding improvements — but it still has that aura that can’t be beat,” said Rick Wellmann, a coach and umpire at the park.
“It’s just great for baseball,” he said. “Johnson Park in my eyes was always one of the best ballparks to play at.”
In 1936, the New Ulm City Council renamed what was then the New Ulm Municipal Athletic Field to Johnson Park after Fred Johnson, a founding member of the New Ulm Park Association who moved to town in the late 1800s.
Along with a new plaque in honor of his legacy at Johnson Park, New Ulm residents voted overwhelmingly to support the continuation of a sales tax, raising $1.5 million to support the most recent renovations and updates at Johnson Park.
“Johnson Park is really a historic destination for baseball,” Skillings said. “We’re very proud of it and it serves the baseball community very well. With the renovations, it becomes an even much more fan-friendly place for people to go as well.”
The renovations, which began in 2019 and were completed in 2020, include a more inviting entrance, widened aisles in the grandstand, new observation decks and patios, as well as a new concession stand serving expanded menu items.
“We don’t charge for games, so there’s people in the community that come down to eat, maybe watch an inning of baseball and then they go home, or they ask for a to-go box,” Skillings said.
On a break from serving up sauerkraut, German potato salad and pork-on-a- stick, concessions manager LeRoy Flor, of New Ulm, said the new expanded location near first base with a full kitchen has allowed them to expand their menu, with added items like mini donuts, mozzarella sticks and onion rings.
The grandstands at the park, constructed in 1939 as part of the Works Projects Administration — a part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and an effort to improve civic development while providing work for the unemployed near the end of the Great Depression — is part of an overdue project to bring the historic ballpark up to code, said Tom Schmitz, park and recreation director for the city of New Ulm.
“Over the years we’ve made improvements for players on the turf and the field — we have natural grass, with turf management and irrigation, replacing dugouts and things like that,” Schmitz said. “But the grandstand improvements, spectator improvements and accessibility improvements were long overdue and so a few years ago, we embarked on the first phase which was the restrooms.”
Voters approved a renewal of that sales tax to finance the more recent renovations, which were completed last year, but organizers decided to wait on formally celebrating the updates until COVID restrictions were lifted.
Other improvements completed in 2020 include a new accessible bathroom next to the new and expanded concession stand location, new steel roofing, updated structural components and a large observation deck near right field for viewing and private events.
Sunday’s unstable weather largely avoided New Ulm as baseball fans arrived to watch the New Ulm Brewers compete with the visiting team, the Stark Longhorns of rural Chisago County.
“It was done well — it’s nice,” said Matt Lux, of Sleepy Eye, who came to cheer on his son at earlier game between Sleepy Eye and the New Ulm Legion, two high school teams.
“The concessions have more variety, and everything is in the right spot,” he added. “It’s a good asset to the community.”
Vern Kitzberger, district baseball director for the American Legion, which sponsors regional high school games, said the park has developed a reputation for being one of the best in the state, and other teams have taken notice for the Upper Midwest Classic, an American Legion sponsored tournament held annually at the ballpark.
“We have teams on a waiting list because they want the opportunity to play at this ballpark,” Kitzberger said. “It has always been one of the top 10 ballparks of Minnesota.”
Wellmann credits the baseball committee — made up of members from the adult amateur and high school baseball associations, along with City Council members and park and recreation officials — for advocating for the updates and turning them into a reality.
“It’s the people that are on this baseball board, the time and effort and work that they put into it. They’re the heroes. None of this would have happened without those people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.