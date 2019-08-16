NEW ULM — For anyone who missed the original Woodstock festival in 1969, there’s a chance to get a feel for what it was like to be there Sunday in New Ulm.
The Grand Center for Arts and Culture is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration of the event, complete with live music, T-shirt tie-dying, face painting, food trucks, beer and an interactive show at the Grand Kabaret.
Anne Makepeace, executive director for the Grand, said the event will raise money for live music performances hosted by the Grand throughout the year.
“We typically use this money for the summer fundraiser to help fund our live music during the year,” she said. “We spend about $35,000 to have live, mostly free music almost every Friday and Saturday night all year-round.”
Makepeace was too young to go to the original Woodstock but recalls watching Santana’s performance of the song "Soul Sacrifice" shortly after the festival occurred.
“For me, it’s an iconic thing in your generation,” Makepeace said. “It’s the kind of music I grew up with.”
Music begins at noon with bands performing songs straight from the Woodstock set list, featuring “Country Joe” Tougas, Kit Kildahl and Steve Vonderharr, a Twin Cities-based harmonica player who was inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.
“He’s going to do some Paul Butterfield stuff, who was a harmonica player,” she said. “They’re also going to be doing some Woodstock songs from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. The Organic Cowboys are going to do some Jimi Hendrix. The last group is led by Scott Sparlin — they’ll be doing all Woodstock music for an hour and a half. Almost everybody is playing right off of the set list from Woodstock.”
The fundraiser came about following a conversation Makepeace had while visiting actress Ellie Carlson, who, after a performance in New Ulm this past winter, told Makepeace she was planning to put together an interactive Woodstock show called, “I was THERE man: Woodstock’s Golden Jubilee.”
“Because we’re a live music venue, it made sense. She hadn’t yet booked this weekend, which is the actual weekend of Woodstock.”
The Chicago-based performer, who goes by the stage name Ellie Presents, has built a career performing re-enactments of historic events. She said audience participation and involvement play a big role in her shows. Her small cast will be joined by volunteers from the audience.
“We want people to feel like they were actually there,” Carlson said. “We have five greeters who get a script. One person is Wavy Gravy, another gets to pretend he is Arlo Guthrie. One person is Max Yasgur (festival land owner), giving his very famous speech at the end.”
Local artist Mark Hofmann will be doing psychedelic chalk art in front of the building and in back they’ll have a “hippie camp,” complete with blankets and handmade merchandise for sale. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their best '60s clothing.
“The backyard of the Grand now has raised bed gardens,” Makepeace said. “It’s got a grassy area and a big deck with a colorful mural. So it’s really a cool backdrop for all of this.”
Expect plenty of vintage VW buses and a Bug convertible to round out the scene. The Grand 50th Anniversary of Woodstock Show and Celebration is an all-day event, beginning at noon and ending at 7 p.m. Makepeace said their goal is to raise $10,000.
