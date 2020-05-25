MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported two more deaths from COVID-19 in Nicollet County Monday, one person in their 80s and another in their 90s, bringing the total to five.
The nine-county region had 14 more positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in south-central Minnesota to 467.
Watonwan County reported the biggest increase in the region, with six new positive cases, bringing the total there to 56. Blue Earth County had three new cases, with a total of 115. Brown, Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca Counties reported one additional positive case each. Martin County continues to have the most in the area, with a total of 125 people testing positive for the virus.
In addition to Nicollet County, 10 other people died from the virus around Minnesota. Monday marked the largest number of people hospitalized since the first positive case was reported in the state, with a total of 605 people currently being treated at medical facilities, exceeding the previous record by 40.
Statewide, there were an additional 745 new positive cases, bringing the cumulative total to 21,315. Out of those, 14,816 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated. A total of 204,059 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Testing as reported by the Minnesota Department of Health dropped to 6,095 Monday, less than the daily totals of more than 8,000 over the holiday weekend. Free testing continued Monday at six National Guard armories around the state, including in St. James.
Starting this week, people in indoor public places in Minneapolis will be required to wear a face covering.
Mayor Jacob Frey announced the measure on Thursday as the latest in a series of emergency regulations designed to halt the spread of COVID-19. The regulation will take effect next Tuesday.
Frey said business owners will be able to refuse entry to anyone who's not wearing a face covering. The rule would apply to indoor public places in Minneapolis, not outdoor venues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.