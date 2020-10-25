MANKATO — Nicollet County led the nine-county region in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, with a total of 12, as 21 Minnesotans died from the virus, up from 14 on Saturday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County had seven new cases, with a total of 2042. Le Sueur and Sibley Counties had three new cases each, followed by two each in Faribault and Sibley Counties, and one case each in Brown and Waseca Counties.
Watonwan County was the only region-nine county without any new cases Sunday.
Statewide, the MDH reported 1,684 cases Sunday, which marks the 18th consecutive day with statewide daily cases exceeding 1,000.
Of the newly reported deaths, nine were of people living in private residences and 12 where of people living in long-term care and assisted living facilities. Those who died ranged in age from someone in their 30s to someone over 100.
Sunday’s weekly average test positivity rate of 6.7 percent was down from 6.8 percent on Saturday, but up from about 4.6 percent in early October.
“There is more disease out there, and not just because we’re doing more testing,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday.
She said 565 people were in hospitals as of Friday with 160 needing intensive care. Both are near their late-May highs.
A total of 9,511 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus and 13,434 health care workers in the state have tested positive since the pandemic began.
New cases are up dramatically over the past month in all age groups. That includes a concerning rise in the number of new cases among Minnesotans ages 60 and older.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 29,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 16,600 among people ages 20-24.
Regionally, central, northern and southern Minnesota have driven much of the recent increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.
Newly reported cases are highest in western Minnesota — the northwest, west-central and southwest areas of the state have been averaging more than 40 new cases per day per 100,000 people, higher than any of the state’s central and eastern regions.
The data don’t explain why. However, cases are surging currently in the Dakotas. North Dakota has the country’s worst per-capita spread rate.
Collectively, rural areas of Minnesota continue to report the most new COVID-19 cases.
Northern Minnesota, once the region least affected by the disease, has also seen its caseload grow dramatically in recent weeks. Northwestern Minnesota continues to see cases rise swiftly relative to it population.
