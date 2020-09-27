MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health announced the death of a Nicollet County resident from COVID-19 Sunday. With a total of 17, Nicollet County has had the most deaths from COVID in the nine-county region.
All nine counties reported new cases of the virus, with 20 in Waseca County, 18 in Martin County and 13 in Blue Earth County.
Le Sueur County had five new cases, followed by four in Brown County, three in Sibley County, two in Nicollet and Watonwan Counties and one case in Faribault County.
The Nicollet County resident in their 80's was one of four COVID deaths Sunday, and the three others occurred in the Twin Cities Metro Area.
Statewide, 1,077 Minnesotans tested positive for the virus Sunday, bringing the total to 96,734 since the pandemic began.
Rising case counts and other data paint a picture indicating the pandemic is far from over, a point public health authorities have been hammering at for weeks as they implore Minnesotans to wear masks in indoor public spaces, socially distance, wash their hands and generally stay out of crowds to curb the disease’s community spread.
Spread is being driven largely now by weddings, funerals and informal get-togethers among friends and families who are not staying vigilant against the disease, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Friday.
On Wednesday, Ehresmann said investigators have identified 35 cases tied directly to a recent funeral in Martin County, and they expected to find more. Seventeen other cases are linked to the church where the funeral services were held, including cases among church staff.
While daily death counts have eased since the spring, “the virus is still dangerous,” she said. “COVID did not magically go away or get to be a better virus over the last few months.”
People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — surpassing 22,000 since the pandemic began, including more than 13,100 infections among people ages 20-24.
The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about young adults as spreaders of the virus.
