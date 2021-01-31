MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident between the ages of 90-94 was one of 13 Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 Sunday.
Positive cases in the nine-county region dropped to 41, down from the 46 cases reported Saturday, but higher than Friday's tally of 34, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
All region-nine counties reported new cases in the single digits, with nine in Brown County, six in Martin County, and five each in Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Blue Earth, Sibley and Watonwan counties had three new cases each, followed by two cases in Faribault County.
When looking over the past week, the average number of new COVID cases reported in Minnesota each day dropped below 1,000 on Sunday for the first time in more than four months, with a total of 996 newly reported cases.
The average number of COVID hospital admissions and deaths each day also continue to fall, as does the average test positivity rate.
Vaccinations in Minnesota continued on Sunday, after a technological glitch the previous day caused anxiety for some people signed up in the state’s 65-and-older vaccine pilot program. A vendor sent erroneous emails and text messages to thousands of Minnesotans, suggesting appointments had been canceled — but state officials stressed that pilot program vaccination appointments are continuing as scheduled.
State leaders were challenged early on to get COVID-19 vaccine shots into arms quickly, and took criticism that the process was too slow at the start.
The latest numbers, though, show the upswing in vaccinations well underway.
More than 418,000 Minnesotans received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 7.6 percent of the state’s population.
