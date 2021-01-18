MANKATO — Nicollet County has been selected as one of nine statewide pilot community COVID-19 vaccine programs throughout Minnesota aimed at increasing access for seniors and school staff, according to a Nicollet County press release Monday.
The nine sites, including the one in Nicollet County, will initially target educators, school staff, childcare workers and adults over 65.
Prior to the announcement, Nicollet County Health and Human Services had only received 100 doses of the vaccine, which have already been distributed and administered.
“We ask for patience,” said Bree Allen, the county’s Health Promotion and Prevention Supervisor. “As we learn more, we will ensure everyone who is eligible for a vaccine knows how, where and when they can get their shots.”
