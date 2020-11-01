MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 93 positive COVID-19 cases in the nine-county region Sunday, marking the fourth day in a row the regional numbers surpassed 90.
Blue Earth County had the most, with 36 — the highest it's been since October 16 — with a cumulative total of 2,205 positive cases. Three other region-nine counties all had double digit increases, with the MDH reporting 14 in Le Sueur County, 12 in Brown County and 10 in Nicollet County.
Waseca County reported seven, followed by five in Martin County, four in Watonwan County, three in Faribault County and two in Sibley County.
Statewide, there were 2,217 cases reported, bringing the total to 150,672. Out of those, 129,663 have recovered to the point of no longer needing to be isolated.
There were 18 deaths in Minnesota Sunday. While there were no deaths reported in the nine-county region, Steele County and Scott County reported one new death each on Sunday. Both were residents in their 80s.
As of Sunday, 10,334 Minnesotans have been hospitalized, with 2,706 treated in intensive care units. A total of 14,660 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus.
The average test positivity rate over the past week ticked upward again, to 9.9% — well above the 5% level state officials have said is a critical threshold in policy decisions. The test positivity rate stood at about 4.6% at the start of October.
New cases are up dramatically over the past month in all age groups.
People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 32,900 since the pandemic began, including more than 18,300 among people ages 20-24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 13,000 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
Those numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about teens and young adults as spreaders of the virus.
While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations. It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
