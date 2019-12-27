MANKATO — After Bob Dylan played the Mankato Civic Center in 1996, staff knew they wanted to bring him back. It would take repeated attempts and near close confirmations before the Iron Range native returned to the Key City in October 2019.
“We’ve been working with a promoter over the years to try to get Dylan to town,” said Civic Center Co-Director Eric Jones. “Tours went in different directions or tours didn’t materialize. This time they thought of Mankato, and it worked.”
It was the only show Dylan and His Band played in Minnesota this year, bypassing the Twin Cities for Mankato. Jones thinks there are two reasons behind that decision. Dylan had played the Twin Cities two years prior, and for this round of dates, they wanted to reach a college audience.
“Why us? I asked that early on,” Jones said. “He was definitely focusing on college markets, and they identified Mankato as a place they hadn’t been to in a long time. I think ultimately Bob Dylan made the decision and we’re thankful for it.”
Mankato was one of the few shows on this leg of his Never Ending Tour that weren’t at a college or university. After his show in Mankato, he went on to play at universities in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
Tickets went on sale at the Civic Center Box Office on Sept. 13, and college students received a $25 dollar discount. A line of 200 people waited to get tickets that day with some die-hard fans arriving as early as 2 a.m.
“Tickets were sold within a day or two the first time,” Jones said. “Then we added a bunch of seats along the side of the stage and those sold immediately, too. Within a week it was pretty much sold out.”
When Bob Dylan and His Band performed at Mankato’s Civic Center in 1996, the 15-song set was full of classic hits, including “Lay Lady Lay,” “All Along the Watchtower” and “Like a Rolling Stone.”
This time his set list delved into more recent material, including “Soon after Midnight” from his 2012 album, “Tempest,” and “Thunder on the Mountain” from his 2006 release, “Modern Times.” He also dug far into his back catalog with several tunes from his 1965 album, “Highway 61 Revisited.”
Fans who’d seen him before said it was one of his most solid performances as he shifted between the harmonica and the piano. He even smiled and genuinely seemed to be having a good time, all without saying a single word to the audience.
Jones said attendance was at 6,500 people, and like nearly every concert, the band arrived in the morning to set up, do a sound check and perform before moving on to the next city.
“We had a really good 2019,” Jones said. “But that was definitely one of the stronger — if not strongest — shows we did.”
Bob Dylan was born Robert Zimmerman in Duluth, before moving with his family to Hibbing, where he spent his childhood. He got his start playing coffee shops in the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis after he moved from Hibbing to attend the University of Minnesota in 1959.
In 1961 he moved to New York and legally changed his name the following year. He spent the early 1960s performing at coffee shops in Greenwich Village, a Manhattan neighborhood that attracted poets and musicians from the Beat Generation.
He has a total of 38 studio albums under his belt, receiving Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy awards throughout his 50-year career as a singer and songwriter. President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, and in 2016 Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.
