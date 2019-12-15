MANKATO —No one was injured after a shed fire at the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue early Sunday morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said firefighters arrived at the site of the blaze. at 5:15 a.m. to a fire at an outbuilding that was spreading to a nearby structure and extinguished the fire.

The department estimates damages at about $15,000. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.

Dan Greenwood is a Free Press staff writer. Contact him at dgreenwood@mankatofreepress.com

