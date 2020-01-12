MANKATO — A commercial dryer fire at 100 Raintree Road caused an estimated $25,000 in damages, but no one was injured in the early Sunday morning incident.
According to a press release by the City of Mankato, firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the building at 5:53 a.m. When they arrived, the building’s sprinkler system had already extinguished the fire.
All of the building’s occupants safely exited the building, and public safety officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.