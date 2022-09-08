Carrie Bather is a proud alumna of Gustavus Adolphus College but never expected she’d be working with her alma mater as a client for the prestigious Nobel Conference so soon after graduation.
“I’m really thrilled to be involved through my work in PR,” Bather said. “I think this is arguably one of the most prevalent topics that they could have chosen (for the Nobel Conference) … Gustavus is bringing these speakers to talk about something that affects college students so directly, no matter the year.”
The 58th Nobel Conference will focus on the youth mental health crisis and disparities that exist due to factors such as identity, technology and trauma.
While the COVID-19 pandemic drove the annual event online in 2020 and 2021, on Sept. 28-29 the conference will return to Gustavus Adolphus College.
Nobel Conference Director Lisa Heldke said she’ll be thrilled to see attendees interacting and exchanging ideas in person again.
“As one of our presenters once put it, there’s something about being in a room with other people, encountering ideas,” Heldke said. “When we hear a big idea and we look around at other people whose mouths are falling off them because they just never thought about something before, it’s very exciting.”
The seven announced speakers will cover the effects of such forces as racial discrimination, loneliness within communities, historical trauma and digital reliance on the youth mental health crisis.
In 2021, more than one-third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mental health issues in high schoolers were already trending up before pandemic quarantine, with persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness increasing 40% between 2009 and 2019.
“Worrying about death and dying on a daily basis and losing contact with your peers and your peer group, there are going to be long-term implications,” said Marie Walker, co-chair of the Nobel Conference and chair of the psychological sciences department at Gustavus.
“And when one is a member of a marginalized group, for example, a part of the LGBTQ+ community or BIPOC youth, there are even additional factors that are tied to your identity that impact your mental health. So the conference is looking at young people overall, but recognizing a lot of that added stress that comes with trying to negotiate your world as a young person when your identity is sometimes threatened.”
Walker said the mental health infrastructure in place needs to be bolstered, with more funding to increase the number of professionals who can offer equitable support to all young people. She said in rural areas, this need is especially great, as fewer resources are typically available.
“We have a real shortage of mental health counselors, specifically child psychologists, child psychiatrists,” Walker said. “And if you add that on to being in a rural area, as we are around here, I know people who have had their child on a six-month waiting list (to get help), and it’s devastating.”
Each speaker at the Nobel Conference will explain their research into the disparities that make access to mental health care complicated for young people of different identities, such as cultural community, race or gender identity.
Meryl Alper, an associate professor in communication studies at Northeastern University, will address the profound impacts, good and bad, exposure to media and technology have on youth with autism spectrum disorder in her lecture.
Alper said she will lecture about some of the myths about the relationship between autistic youth and technology and share the research conducted about how people with disabilities gain access to mental health support.
“Because disability is so medicalized and exceptionalized, it can lead to having sort of blinders on of not understanding these kids as fully fleshed out people,” Alper said.
While traditionally, research surrounding young people with disabilities’ treatment within the mental health system has been lacking, technology now has made way for these young people to speak out themselves.
“More and more young people on the autism spectrum are speaking about it, especially on platforms like TikTok,” Alper said. “Young people themselves now have a way to connect with one another to address misinformation or misunderstandings of how they see the world, the things that they say are problems. I think it demands more attention.”
