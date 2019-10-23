NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato will begin a capital improvement project on the water storage facility that supplies Lower North Mankato.
The project, which begins Thursday, October 24, is expected to be completed in 3-4 weeks, according to a city press release. The city of Mankato will supply water to residents of Lower North Mankato during the duration of the project.
Residents who experience substantial differences in their water supply are encouraged to call the City of North Mankato public works department at 507-345-5570.
