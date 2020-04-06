NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council conducted its first live-streamed meeting with no residents in attendance and with many council members and staff taking part from outside the council chambers.
There were some audio glitches in the live-stream meeting, which residents could view on the government access channel or listen to on a conference phone call.
The City Council extended the mayor's emergency disaster declaration, which allows City Manager John Harrenstein, Mayor Mark Dehen, senior city staff and council members to react to emergency needs outside of normal state requirements, while still following state laws relating to emergency powers.
Harrenstein said the declaration will remain in effect until the governor lifts his peacetime emergency declaration or the council chooses to lift it.
Harrenstein said local emergency declarations, which have been passed by city councils and county boards across the state, allow local governments to secure equipment, enter into agreements or take other actions deemed necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"(The declaration) ties together the actions of all local actors, administrator, mayor, council, into one joint response for the community," Harrenstein said.
He said that neither Nicollet County nor North Mankato have activated their Emergency Operation Centers. "We are still able to deliver public services," Harrenstein said. But if conditions worsen the EOCs could be activated. If Nicollet County activates its center, it would take precedence for the entire county.
Harrenstein said the city has received some complaints about businesses that are open that people believed shouldn't be under the governor's shelter order. But he said only one business was in violation. He said there have been a few complaints of people congregating, many regarding kids on playgrounds. Overall, he said, there have been few problems.
