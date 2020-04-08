NORTH MANKATO — The City of North Mankato is hosting a Personal Protective Equipment Drive on Friday, April 10.
City officials are asking for donations of n95 masks, gloves, goggles, Tyvek masks, shoe covers and other personal protective equipment to support local health clinics, according to a press release. Homemade items will not be accepted.
Donations can be brought to the Taylor Library and the Police Annex at 10001 Belgrade Avenue between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Friday.
