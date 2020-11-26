MANKATO — When David Kruse was a kid, he spent his summers visiting his grandfather in Northern California, who managed a wildlife refuge there. His grandfather dabbled in leatherwork, and Kruse remembers playing around with the vast assortment of tools used to mark, stamp, cut and carve leather.
Kruse ended up inheriting those tools in 2003 following his grandfather’s death, but at the time he was focused on music, and they mostly sat idle. That is until three years ago.
“I started making what’s called a breviary cover,” Kruse said. “It’s the prayer book that priests and nuns in the church pray out of around the planet. I made a cover for myself with that, and then I made a few more and got better at it. I started getting requests; the last two years I’ve had non-stop requests just from people I know.”
At the time, Kruse was in the final stages of studying to be a Catholic priest, attending seminary school first in Winona, then a few years in Detroit. He spent a year in Adrian, Minnesota, from 2018-2019, shadowing the priest there as part of his seminary work before returning to Michigan.
“While I was out there, I had a lot of free time,” Kruse said. “People saw my breviary cover and started asking if I would make them a Bible cover. That’s where it really took off.”
Back in Detroit at the end of 2019, Kruse began to reconsider the direction of his life. He was six months away from being ordained as a transitional deacon, the final step before becoming a priest.
“When you get ordained as a deacon, there’s no turning back, you’ve made permanent vows,” he said. “I just felt like God had different plans for me, so I ended up leaving, which was really hard, but it was a good decision. I left in July.”
With plans to return to Mankato, where he grew up, Kruse started applying for jobs, still not sure about where this new direction would take him, all while orders for his leatherwork were piling up.
“I applied for a number of jobs, but I had so many leather orders that I needed to take some time off to just finish them,” Kruse said. “I’m sitting there, applying for jobs thinking, ‘What am I going to do?’ while I’m working with leather all day.”
The new chapter of Kruse’s life was right in front of him, and he named his business Ore’Moose Catholic Leatherworks. Pronounced “oray-moose,” it’s a play on words based on the Latin word Oremus, which means “let us pray.”
By the end of the summer, Kruse rekindled a connection with Andrew Heller, director of campus ministry at the Newman Center on the Minnesota State University campus. The two had randomly crossed paths before when Kruse came back to visit while in seminary school.
Kruse told Heller about his leather-making venture but said he didn’t have much experience with the business side of things. Heller, however, had a background in entrepreneurship.
“I started working with him in marketing, getting stuff online, having a Facebook and Instagram presence, and we made a shop in my garage,” Heller said.
Even though Kruse decided not to become a priest, his Catholic faith continues to be an essential component of his spiritual life, and the art of leather working gave him a chance to evangelize in his own unique way.
Kruse said the Catholic Church has a long and rich artistic tradition going back centuries — a tradition he intends to continue into the future.
“You go to Rome, Jerusalem or Russia and there’s this unbelievable wealth of art that comes from the Church,” Kruse said. “So much of our history and culture has been protected. We need to take up that torch and keep it going into modern times. Nobody is less creative now than they were then.”
Along with breviary, Bible and other book covers, Kruse’s work has diversified to include satchels, bags and purses, rosary pouches — even guitar and mandolin straps, dog collars and a leather apron. Most of his leatherwork is custom made per order.
“There’s a bunch of different styles,” Kruse said. “We do some custom engraving. That’s been really fun because it’s been a way for people to put something original on their Bible cover. We’ve had Greek Orthodox crosses. Somebody asked me to put a lighthouse on their breviary, and I can just burn it onto the leather like I’m drawing.”
Kruse compares that to wood etchings, which are created using a heated metal pen. He sources his leather — which comes in a variety of colors, textures and thicknesses — from a handful of suppliers scattered around the United States.
“Leather is just a very versatile medium,” Kruse said. “Even two different pieces of the same type of leather will react differently, so you have to get really comfortable with a variety of different tools. There’s a lot of stamping tools and hole punches, needles, stamps, and you brand the leather. There’s also a lot of trimmers and different accent tools.”
He wears the same leather tool belt his grandfather gave to him nearly two decades ago. He has taken on Heller as an apprentice of sorts, teaching him how to use the tools and the process of working with leather.
“Leather is a lot more forgiving than one would think,” Heller said. “Even if you make a mistake, you can cut out the section and restitch something in that spot, so it looks like you meant to do it. Seeing that product come to life in front of your eyes is something I really enjoy.”
Their website, oremoose.com, features a number of photos of the leatherwork they’ve done and Kruse’s other artwork, from music he’s recorded — he plays mostly guitar, but also saxophone, flute, drums, mandolin and bass guitar — to his own sculptures and drawings.
As for the future, Kruse’s vision is ambitious and all-encompassing.
“Hopefully someday, Ore’Moose Industries LLC will have the leather company, a record company and an art studio. That’s the dream. The whole vision of it is expressing the gospel through art and sharing the good news of Jesus through artwork.”
