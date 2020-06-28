MANKATO — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church leaders in Mankato wanted their first weekend of in-person services to run smoothly and adhere to strict guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so church committee members held a dress rehearsal to work out any kinks.
“It was by trial and error that we found a way to protect people as they came forward,” said the church’s pastor, the Rev. John Kunz. “Obviously a lot of people are not ready yet and that’s OK. We are trying to move gradually.”
Following Gov. Tim Walz’s June 5 announcement allowing churches to hold services at 50% capacity, this congregation of 1,300 families has been inching its way back toward a sense of normalcy, with some obvious adaptions and changes with COVID in mind. For one, the services are shorter, spread out and without music, at least for now.
"We started with a guide from the diocese," said Jaci James, director of music and liturgy at the church. "We were very thorough in thinking about where people are passing, where are the touch points. We walked through that together as a team and put it down on paper."
When it became apparent that COVID wasn’t going away anytime soon in March, church volunteers began the task of calling every one of the congregation's households who make up the church’s membership to gather ideas for how to adjust and when and how to return to in-person services when allowed.
“We put together a committee that called every parishioner to get a conversation going,” Kunz said. “We told them to keep track of what they were saying, to have a way to keep in touch, learn and listen as we go.”
What they found was a great deal of apprehension in returning to in-person services among not only the congregation but the church’s 200 lay ministers, who volunteer their time and energy to fill a variety of roles, from ushers and lectors, to greeters and giving Holy Communion.
“A good number of ministers, I would say at least half if not more have said, ‘We’re not ready to come back,’” James said.
Online services were going well, averaging about 1,200 visitors each weekend, so even though the governor opened up the state’s churches to in-person services, they decided to wait for a few weeks, opting for a phased reopening beginning two weeks ago.
Last week, they held their first in-person service outdoors before transitioning indoors Saturday and Sunday, while continuing online services for those not yet ready to meet in person.
“Normally on a weekend we would have about 1,000 people come to church here in the three services," Kunz said. “We had 110 (outdoors), which said to us, there’s a lot of fear and carefulness still.”
At the same time, other church members were ready to come back, missing the sense of community — something the internet just can’t match.
“What I hear people are in need of most is gathering with the people they sat next to in church that they haven’t seen in three months and Communion,” Kunz said.
In response, the church held their first in-person service in months Saturday evening, with two morning services Sunday. Kunz said there were 75 worshipers at Saturday’s service and 54 at Sunday’s early morning service.
Every single person in the congregation wore masks, something church leaders are asking all visitors to do.
Sunday’s late-morning service attracted fewer than expected. Before the pandemic, those services would attract 300-400 people. On Sunday, they counted 60.
Kunz suspects part of the lower-than-expected turnout may have to do with the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County recently following the reopening of bars and restaurants. More than 100 cases were reported during the last week among young adults in the Mankato area who went to downtown bars June 12-13, the health department said.
“With the spike in Mankato right now, it’s kind of scary,” Kunz said. “I’m sure that’s partly the reason behind the low numbers (at Masses) today. We have to keep watching those signs and hopefully keep progressing instead of having to shut down again.”
As the congregation spread out among the church pews, with half of them taped off to separate people, Kunz’s Sunday sermon addressed the elephant in the room — the emotional and spiritual toll the pandemic has had on people over the past few months.
“I didn’t want to just ignore the reality of what’s going on in this world,” Kunz said. “What we are experiencing is unique and to be able to move with it day by day was a challenge. But I found my words every day and every week. I just had to change them and fit with the reality of what people are experiencing.”
For now, church leaders are adjusting to the pandemic the same way, keeping close tabs on COVID's fluctuating numbers, with the goal of returning to other church activities that have been on hold. In the meantime, James said they'll continue to listen to what the science and the congregation is saying.
"We'd like people to come back as they're comfortable," she said.
