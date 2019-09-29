JUDSON — A Kasota
man was injured in a single-vehicle crash about 3 miles west of Judson Sunday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher William Weber was driving eastbound around 8 a.m. in a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Highway 68. His vehicle entered the south ditch near the intersection with 227th Street and rolled.
Weber was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.