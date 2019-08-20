NORTH MANKATO — A Shakopee woman was transported to the Mankato hospital following a two-car crash in North Mankato Tuesday afternoon.
Maryam Abdullahia, 47, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision at the intersection of Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue at 5:30 p.m., according to North Mankato police.
Abdullahia was driving a Honda Accord and Karren Meece, 66, of North Mankato was driving a Chevy Malibu when the vehicles collided.
