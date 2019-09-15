GAYLORD — A Sleepy Eye man was injured in a single-vehicle crash a few miles south of Gaylord Sunday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports Joseph Patrick Braun, 34, was heading south in a 2007 Ford Edge just after 2:30 p.m. on County Road 8 at a curve to 330th Street. When the curve straightened the vehicle left the roadway.
Braun was taken to Sibley County Medical Center in Arlington for non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.