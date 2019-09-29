Despite the retirement of Al and Joanne Starke as caretakers for Kiwanis Camp Patterson on Lake Washington, the Starke family name will remain in the forefront as the non-profit looks ahead. At their retirement party Sunday, Shannon Gullickson, President of Camp Patterson Inc., announced Starke’s son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Melissa Starke, will be taking over as the new caretakers.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” Joanne Starke said. “It couldn’t be put into more capable and loving hands. There’s a new guard on the Kiwanis Club. Nate’s part of that generation.”
For Nathan Starke, the new job is a homecoming of sorts; he moved to Camp Patterson when he was only 2 years old.
“This is a great place to raise kids; we have three children,” Nathan Starke said. “I grew up here with my two siblings.”
Now their own kids will be able to call this non-profit camp their home, living there year-round with their parents starting in the summer of 2020. The permanent caretaker house, where Al and Joanne Starke also lived, was moved to Camp Patterson after Mayo Clinic Health System expanded about 30 years ago.
Joanne Starke said it was a big step up from the trailer they had been living in for their first few years working there.
“One day I was dusting my baseboards and there was a mushroom growing (in the trailer),” she said.
The position was seasonal during their first year as caretakers. But as luck would have it, they were offered a year-round position and a permanent place to stay, right around the same time their rural rental house was sold by the owner.
Their daily duties involved shoveling snow and maintaining the buildings in the winter, mowing the lawn, doing mechanical work and looking after the beach, canoes and kayaks in the summer.
It didn’t take long for the two to fall in love with the natural beauty of their new home.
“The sunrises and the sunsets out here are to behold and the tranquility and stillness of the winter, I absolutely loved that too,” Joanne Starke said. “But we were always ready for the camp to open up and it was almost a relief when we closed it down after a busy summer.”
Every summer, when the kids arrived for camp, the Starke’s welcomed them with open arms.
“It’s like family coming home to see us every summer, and just the joy of the kids; the minute they get out of the bus or a car, the kids are like wind-up toys, they look around, gleeful and it’s absolutely wonderful,” Joanne Starke said.
Since the Kiwanis Club of Mankato first established Camp Patterson in 1927 to serve kids who may not have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and the recreation of the lake, the grounds have expanded to include 14 cabins and 150 beds. About 2,500 children come to a whole gamut of camps hosted by a variety of local organizations. They work to build kids’ self-esteem, teach the importance of teamwork and social skills through games, music and outdoor recreation.
In response to rising demand, the Kiwanis Club announced Sunday they plan to expand the facilities over the next few years to accommodate more campers.
“We would like to improve and expand the camp,” Gullickson said. “We want to do a three-phase campaign that would help us have the capital to add an additional bathhouse; we’d also like to do a 50% addition to the dining hall, (which would be) our second phase. Our third phase would be to add six cabins to have room for 60 more kids.”
Some of the camps, such as Celebrate Me Week, have filled to capacity every season. Their first year at Camp Patterson in 1990 had 32 campers and 16 staff. Last year they had 448 campers spread out over four weeks, with a weekly staff of 70-80 people.
“There is a waiting list, and every year that waiting list continues to grow,” said Steve Breiter, a board member and executive director with the Celebrate Me camp.
Breiter said capacity routinely fills up within the first 20 minutes on the day of registration – months before the summer season. Over the past 29 years, they’ve added on extra weeks to accommodate the growing demand.
“Kiwanis saw our need,” Breiter said. “We sent a letter requesting an additional week. They came up with the idea to expand the number of cabins that are on the site and increase the size of the dining hall so it would be more feasible.”
Along with new caretakers, Kiwanis Camp Patterson also introduced the crowd to the new co-chairs of the Camp Patterson Committee, Matt Kearney and Shannon Sinning, of the Kiwanis Club. They will be replacing David Cowan, who is retiring as chair. Melissa Starke said they are excited to be working with Kearney and Sinning.
“With everything we’ve got going, with the new leadership coming in, it’s the best situation we could have asked for,” Melissa Starke said.
Al Starke said one of his favorite aspects of the camp, and what he will miss the most, is to witness firsthand the growth of the kids who come to Camp Patterson.
“You have to be out here and see it on a daily basis to see what effect it has on the kids,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”
