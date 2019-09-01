Police respond to bomb threat at mall
MANKATO — Police responded to a bomb threat made at River Hills Mall early Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, police were dispatched to the mall, located at 1850 Adams Street, just before 2 p.m. Sunday about a bomb threat with vague details.
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s assisted police and fire officials in searching the mall. Law enforcement determined the threat was not credible by 3 p.m.
A River Hills mall representative declined to comment on the incident.
The Free Press
