Police were on site following a security threat at River Hills Mall Sunday afternoon.

Police respond to bomb threat at mall

MANKATO — Police responded to a bomb threat made at River Hills Mall early Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, police were dispatched to the mall, located at 1850 Adams Street, just before 2 p.m. Sunday about a bomb threat with vague details.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s assisted police and fire officials in searching the mall. Law enforcement determined the threat was not credible by 3 p.m.

A River Hills mall representative declined to comment on the incident.

