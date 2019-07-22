NEW ULM — Polka may be beer-drinking party music, but it’s also spiritual.
That’s what over 300 people discovered at the third annual polka service held Sunday morning at New Ulm’s Bavarian Blast, a festival celebrating the town’s German heritage at the Brown County Fairgrounds.
Mollie Busta-Lange and her Ohio-based band Squeezebox, a popular polka band with a national following, entertained party goers Friday and Saturday night before leading the church service Sunday. She led the band, which also features her husband Ted Lange on accordion, through popular polka favorites interspersed with the meaning behind common prayers and biblical stories found in both the Catholic and Lutheran traditions.
“I grew up in a Catholic family; Ted and I got married in a Lutheran Church,” Busta-Lange said. “I love my faith and all the different sects of Christianity.”
The polka songs were interspersed with spirituals and classical tunes, like "Amazing Grace" and Schubert’s "Ave Maria," which received a standing ovation.
Lange said the goal is to use music that is recognizable to congregants so they can participate.
“They’re songs that people know the melody to and are easy to sing along with,” he said.
Busta-Lange, who grew up in Spring Valley and played in her father’s band at New Ulm’s Turner Hall as a kid, said the concept of polka services is nothing new. ‘Polka masses’ began gaining popularity in the 1970s.
“There’s a lot of similar music that a lot of the bands use, although a couple songs today came from a pastor in Spring Grove,” Busta-Lange said. “He took liturgical words and put them to ‘Beer Barrel Polka’ and ‘In Heaven There is No Beer.’ He’s done it to all these popular songs and people love them. That is a whole new set of repertoire that we use.”
Dodie Wendinger, of New Ulm, who serves on the board of directors for Bavarian Blast, thought a polka-themed church service would fit right in with the festival. Having known both Busta-Lange and her husband for years, she instantly knew who to contact.
“I volunteered and said, ‘I know the perfect band and the perfect person to do it,'” Wendinger said. “People in the polka world know about them and I’ve known Mollie since she’s been 6 years old.”
It turned out Busta-Lange would be doing more than just the music. A week before the first polka service led by the band in 2017, she was informed they didn’t have a pastor or priest to lead the service, could she do that too?
“We’ve played polka services and polka masses,” Busta-Lange said. “The difference is I’d never led a service before. Right then I said, ‘I’ll do it,’ and it went really well.”
She curates each service around common language used in regular church services, like the meaning behind the Lord’s Prayer or the concept of fellowship. On Sunday, Busta-Lange delved into the importance of forgiveness in Christianity, reflecting on the Apostle Paul’s transformation from religious extremist to a more loving, tolerant person.
For some locals, the polka service was a new experience this year. Steve and Ginger Melzer, of New Ulm, decided they’d give it a shot. Ginger Melzer said its clear Busta-Lange is a “true Christian.” Both say they were impressed with the music and Busta-Lange’s biblical knowledge.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but it was well done,” Steve Melzer said.
Near the end of the service, collection plates made the rounds as the band played. The offerings go to A21, a nonprofit organization that seeks to stop human trafficking before it starts.
“The average age of victims of human trafficking is 13,” Busta-Lange said. “I didn’t understand what a big problem it was; but it’s huge. We’re fighting it but it’s still growing. A21 has been around for years and they are going at it until trafficking is done.”
After the service, Busta-Lange spoke to fans and signed autographs. Wendinger said they are well-known in the polka world, which plays a big role in the large draw to their performances in New Ulm. At the polka service, over 300 programs were distributed and they ran out of those, with the crowed spilling out of the large tent where the service was held.
“It’s growing every year,” Wendinger said. “They just love it; it’s a very moving experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.