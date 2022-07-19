Quietly rolling through the grass, painting perfectly straight lines for a rugby pitch on a hot afternoon, coordinator Phil Tostenson’s newest coworker has made his life easier.
“I absolutely hated it,” Tostenson said about marking the fields for sports games on his own. “Because I’m kind of anal, it took me hours.”
But since last week, when he started using the recently-purchased TinyLineMaker Pro robot, Tostenson can get a soccer field painted in 20 minutes, he said.
The robot is controlled through a tablet, through which Tostenson chooses the type of sports field he wants marked and drives the robot to the place where he wants it to start painting. The robot uses GPS technology to know where it is on the field, Tostenson said.
“I have no idea what the measurements are,” Tostenson said, smiling. “But he does.”
The mobile, white, tractor-shaped machine named “Jeremiah,” has a similar surface area as your average push lawn mower. The name was given by the company that produced the robot, TinyMobileRobots, and so far, it has stuck.
But that didn’t stop Tostenson from posting an inquiry on Caswell Sports’ Facebook page for name ideas.
“I don’t do Facebook very often, but every once in a while for something like this it’s kind of funny,” Tostenson said. “I think someone said they wanted to call it Danny, after a member of the grounds crew, because for the first time we could say Danny painted the lines straight.”
Not only does the robot paint faster and more accurately than a worker can, Tostenson said, but it uses about half the amount of paint to mark the fields as before, because the robot operates at a constant speed and has a specialized nozzle and pump system.
Additionally, for Tostenson, quality is the top priority, which he said has not been sacrificed. He said he can direct the robot to double-coat lines to make them darker, and if there is heavy rainfall before an important game, the robot can efficiently redraw the lines.
“Administration and council have expectations for fields like these,” Tostenson said. “We bring people in from all over the nation. They expect high quality. So right now we’re able to mow and paint this whole complex of 27 acres in one day.”
The idea to purchase the robot came from the Mankato School District, which has owned its own robot, named “Robbie,” for about a year. The district purchased the robot to paint lines for soccer, football and lacrosse due to a difficulty in hiring people to do the work, said Director for Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen.
“What’s really nice is that once it’s been programmed and set up for the field, the guys can start it and it takes off and they can go do something else while it’s painting,” Hogen said.
Tostenson said the biggest downside of the robot is that it fails to notify the user when it runs out of paint. He said that it also lacks the ability to recognize when it runs into something, which can cause problems when it’s not being watched closely.
“It does say to keep away from small animals and children because you have no idea when it’s just gonna stop,” Tostenson said. “I actually got hung up on a corner flag the other day. I set it, left to get more paint, and it just kept painting around the corner flag. So I had to turn it off, stuff like that.”
Looking toward the future, Justin Westphal, a grounds manager for the district, said he could see robots used for mowing sports fields, which he said would save even more time and resources. He said West High School’s football field alone needs to be mowed three times per week, and each mow takes 90 minutes.
“We certainly are open to any new technology that comes about and creates savings for us as a district,” Hogen said.
