MANKATO — Mankato's ProMusica Chamber Music Festival scheduled for June has been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but classical music fans are invited to watch a virtual concert Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m.
Pianist Bethel Balge, a music instructor at Martin Luther College and Bethany Lutheran College, and Mankato native Peter McGuire, a West High School graduate and violinist for the Minnesota Orchestra, will be performing works by Beethoven, Schumann, Sinding and Grieg.
The public can view the free online performance on ProMusica’s Facebook page, their YouTube channel and on the organization’s website at promusicamn.com.
