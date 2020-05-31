MANKATO — More than 200 people gathered peacefully Sunday afternoon at Alexander Park in Mankato demanding accountability for the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody May 25.
It was the fourth protest in four days in Mankato and St. Peter in response to Floyd’s death. Along with the Twin Cities, protesters rallied against police brutality and racism in Duluth, Rochester, Bemidji, Winona and St. Cloud during the weekend.
Mankato organizer Destiny Owens addressed the crowd at the park shelter before protesters gathered along Main Street with signs and chants.
“Today we are going to pay our respects to George Floyd,” Owens said. “He was a father and a son and a brother and a friend and a man of God. There are so many components that go into the lives of the people who have had their lives stolen.”
Kenneth Reid, director of African American affairs at Minnesota State University, said he’s experienced a roller coaster of emotions since Floyd was killed a week ago.
“It’s very tiring to keep seeing this,” Reid said. “Especially as a black man, to know it’s a possibility that my last breath can just be an interaction with a police officer, jogging or anything else. That shouldn’t be my reality.”
Reid said the death of Floyd and the shooting death of jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia are just the latest incidents in a long pattern of systematic racism in the United States.
For James Hollins, of Mankato, those repeated incidents of racism and violence have taken their toll on a personal level.
“I’m tired of being followed in stores, from being harassed by police,” he said.
Hollins was joined by his mother, Janette Hollins, who described Floyd's death as an execution.
“Change has to come to this country,” she said.
Owens, who is also director of Black Excellence Around Minnesota, an organization that works to bring people together by fostering an understanding of the history of people of color, said the prosecution of the other three officers at the scene of Floyd’s death would be a good start.
“I don’t think all officers are bad,” Owens said. “I have friends in law enforcement. But if you do a crime and you’re supposed to uphold the law, you should do time for that.”
Martin Johnson heard about the protest on social media and made the drive to Mankato from Easton. He thinks there is a double standard when it comes crimes committed by civilians as opposed to police officers.
Only Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged. He faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Johnson was among other protesters out on Sunday who thought charges against Chauvin came too slowly.
“I have a brother that is a sheriff’s deputy in another state and know full well most law enforcement (officers) are good and uphold the law,” Johnson said. “But law enforcement is held to a different standard, which they should not be. If you and I had killed somebody, we would not have gone home right away. We would have been detained and held.”
For Owens, the death of Floyd and all the people that came before him, from Trayvon Martin to Breonna Taylor — who was shot by police when they entered her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March — is a sign of a wider problem.
“This is bigger than George Floyd,” Owens said. “My hope is that throughout the state there can be long-term changes made for people of color. Black people are not just athletes, rappers and singers. We are people who have real goals, real dreams, careers and families.”
After a night of widespread unrest in cities across the country, the atmosphere at Sunday’s protest in Mankato had a tone of reconciliation. The two public safety officers who attended mingled with the crowd and listened, even posing for photos alongside protesters.
Janette Hollins said despite everything, she is optimistic and looks to the past leaders who helped implement change for inspiration, from Frederick Douglas to Harriet Tubman.
“The day will come where everyone will be treated fairly and equally,” she said. "This is for everyone who got killed unnecessarily. We will get through this together.”
