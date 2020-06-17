NEW ULM — Since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month sparked protests in big cities across the country, a growing number of small towns, from Waseca to Owatonna, also have drawn protesters pushing for change. New Ulm alone has seen nearly a half-dozen protests since the end of May.
New Ulm resident Casey McMullen said while these protests may be modest in size compared to their larger city counterparts, it’s important that the 4% of the 13,000 people who don’t identify as white know they are welcome here.
“Are lawmakers in Minneapolis going to care whether or not there is a 30-person protest in New Ulm? No, it’s not going to affect that policy in Minneapolis,” McMullen said. “But change starts with us. There are minorities in every community, and it’s important that those people feel people welcomed and safe.”
In response to Floyd’s death, she created a Facebook page called Equality for All to connect with other locals wanting to have a dialogue about what has become a national conversation across the country and the world.
“The purpose was to create a safe space for people to be connected and heard because in a small town that can be hard at times,” McMullen said. “We were trying to organize a protest and bring people together.”
What started out as a small group of friends expanded as new members attracted friends of friends. Within two weeks, the Facebook group grew to more than 100 members.
“I created it because I was feeling like an island,” McMullen said. “I’ve connected with some amazing people. It’s really encouraging to see that in such a small town, to have people supportive of the push for equality.”
One of those people McMullen connected with was Katie Dorschner, who runs the Facebook page for New Ulm Forward. The organization promotes and celebrates diversity through community potlucks, trainings and meetings with leaders of law enforcement, city government and educators to promote dialogue and brainstorm ways to be a more welcoming city to newcomers.
Dorschner, a member of a transracial family who has lived in New Ulm since 2001, said New Ulm Forward came together from a YWCA-facilitated training on racism a couple of years ago. Now the group’s Facebook page boasts 161 followers, some who have taken a lead in the recent protests here.
“Taking a first step and organizing a protest in this relatively insular community is a big deal,” said Rodrigo Tojo Garcia, a University of Minnesota student living in New Ulm who helped organize some of the protests.
Garcia said mobilizing people to speak out is particularly challenging in a small town, where people frequently run into each other and know of all the goings-on in the community.
“There can be some fear among individuals who don’t necessarily want to get involved because maybe their neighbors or family wouldn’t approve or support their decision to do that,” Garcia said. “That’s something a lot of people have to grapple with.”
While protesting might have been a rare phenomenon in places such as New Ulm, he said the increasing turnout and engagement with other local activists shows that the issue of systemic racism has an impact on everyone, including rural communities.
“For me personally, it was important to show there was support in rural Minnesota as well,” Garcia said. “I think we sometimes get this notion that rural Minnesotans don’t necessarily go out and protest about these issues, when in reality people really do care about this and they want to see improvement to the system as a whole.”
While the responses to the protests have been largely positive, McMullen said there’s always going to be people who misunderstand or make assumptions about the protests.
“People will drive by and shout slurs if they’re upset,” McMullen said. “You’re going to have people that are resistant to the change in status quo in every town. But if they took the time to calmly sit down and discuss and understand where we’re coming from, I think a lot of people would be receptive to that message.”
Despite some of the pushback, Garcia thinks the message behind the protests in New Ulm will lead to positive change here. He hopes that people take time to really engage with each other about what it means to live in a society where systematic problems keep occurring, and how to work toward ending those problems on an individual and community level.
McMullen said connecting with others in the community to hold protests in New Ulm is the first step of that conversation. As someone who grew up in Minneapolis — and whose relatives live just blocks from where George Floyd was killed — her initial reaction was to join protests up there, but she’s glad she and others mobilized in New Ulm.
“I think something that’s really important that’s come out of these protests is when you live in a small community that’s as homogeneous as New Ulm is, you’re not challenged to confront those issues like racism or white privilege,” she said. “My biggest hope in New Ulm would be that people continue to feel safer, speaking up when they see injustice and calling out bias.”
