MANKATO — A week of moderate temps and light rain has given some southern Minnesota farmers the chance to relax a little.
Mapleton famer Karson Duncanson said due to this week's improved conditions, as long as the rest of the month brings “timely rains,” his corn and soybean crops will prosper.
“We always get what we need,” Duncanson said. “The Rolling Stones had it right.”
The state Drought Monitor map released Thursday reveals that the area categorized as less severe drought has shrunk. The moderate and severe drought areas also are reduced, and the “abnormally dry” area, while still covering much of the south-central and eastern portions of the state, no longer extends into as many southern and central counties.
Precipitation Monday and Tuesday and moderate temperatures throughout the week mean counties south and east of Blue Earth County have adequate moisture.
Tom Hoverstad, of the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, said the couple of inches of rain was especially meaningful in the southwest part of the state.
“From the Mankato area to the east, it's helpful, but it really helps when we're looking at the west because Lamberton, for example, was probably 4 or 5 inches below normal,” Hoverstad said. “They were really looking for that rain, and it came just in time.”
Duncanson agreed that he thought this week created good conditions for the rest of the growing season and is grateful Blue Earth County is now drought-free.
The average temperature for the week was 70.1 degrees, which is the long-term normal, the week’s Southern Research and Outreach Center press release said.
“We got about as good of pollination weather as you could ask for," Duncanson said. "We were hot and dry there for a while, but we cooled off when the heart of our pollination was going on.”
Like Duncanson, the majority of Minnesota farmers are in good shape, with a majority reporting good to excellent conditions, Sunday’s USDA crop report said.
Farmers reported 51% of corn crops are in good condition and 11% are in excellent condition. For soybeans, 53% were reported to be in good condition and 10% in excellent condition.
Hoverstad said he thinks as long as the next 10 days bring temperatures under 90 degrees and about an inch and a half of rain, corn kernels should fill out nicely.
“Some areas a little bit north and west of Mankato could still use some rain, and hopefully they'll pick one up here soon,” Hoverstad said. “But last year, we were dry all year until we got very timely rains in August, and we had a good crop. I think we have the potential to do the same thing this year.”
