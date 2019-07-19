MANKATO — It was 88 degrees with 83% humidity at Sibley Park just after noon on Friday, producing a heat index of 101 degrees.
Nonetheless, in the air there was a feeling of Christmas.
Rasmussen College employees were busily unpacking new strings of holiday lights, checking to make sure they worked, connecting them into longer strings, rolling them onto spools and stacking them eight high on nearby shelves. The 1.6 million-light Kiwanis Holiday Lights display has become a late November to New Year's tradition at Sibley Park, not only attracting visitors and boosting yuletide cheer but also raising substantial sums of money and edibles for local food shelves.
But the effort relies on volunteers to erect the displays, direct traffic, and tear everything down when the holidays are over. Even in the summer, work continues to prepare for the return of the jaw-dropping spectacle the day after Thanksgiving.
"I've never seen so many Christmas lights in my life," said Kathy Sanger, director of Rasmussen College in Mankato.
The contribution of time in the sauna-like conditions gave Sanger and 18 other Rasmussen employees a sense of the yearlong effort to make the Holiday Lights happen.
Elsewhere in Sibley Park, Rasmussen workers were helping prepare for the Relay for Life cancer fundraising event. And similar charitable efforts were underway in 21 other communities in six states where Rasmussen has campuses.
"So every July, what we do is we close our campus and go out into the community and volunteer as a group," she said.
Other years, the Mankato campus employees have organized activities for residents of senior living centers, scrubbed the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota, did landscaping at the Blue Earth/Nicollet County Humane Society and helped with the Relay for Life.
With the brutal heat wave that hit with full force Friday, it would have been an excellent year for some indoor museum-cleaning or senior-socializing. Briana Barr, the director of admissions at Rasmussen and the former president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, was the one responsible for her co-workers sweating away in a sheet-metal warehouse on a day when the heat index approached 110 degrees by the end of their two-hour shift.
"She just came to us and said, 'Kiwanis could use the help,'" Sanger said, laughing. "The hottest day of the year. And holiday lights."
There's a tradition, though, of Mankato-area residents enduring harsh conditions to make sure the show goes on. Usually, it involves rain or snow when the display is set up in October and November, or temperatures plunging to well below zero on some of the December nights when the display is running. Or it's the finger-numbing weather in early January when all of the gear is torn down and hastily packed up after the festival ends on New Year's Eve.
"Because it's so cold, it's 'Let's just get everything in the warehouse,'" Barr said of the tear-down effort.
That makes the summertime prep work so critical — organizing, untangling, testing. The light strings have a shelf life of about five years, and the 2019 festival will be the eighth.
"So we have to replace more and more every year," she said.
As miserably hot as Friday was, the Rasmussen crew was working energetically and without any serious complaint. Part of it was, they were still on the clock, being paid by Rasmussen.
More helpful was the infectious sense of fellowship and charity, according to Lisa Campbell.
The teamwork is awesome," said Campbell, who works in the admissions office. "And the camaraderie. And it just feels good to give back."
With that spirit of giving, that spirit of Christmas, maybe the group was thinking about a celebrating with a couple of cups of eggnog at the end of the shift?
Not quite, Campbell said: "I think somebody mentioned something about margaritas."
