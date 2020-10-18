MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 28 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday in the nine-county region, bringing the total to 5,991, or slightly above the total count for the state of Maine.
Blue Earth County had nine additional cases, with a total of 1,957, followed by five each in Watonwan and Martin Counties. Waseca County had four, Faribault County had three, and Nicollet and Sibley Counties had one new case each.
No additional cases were reported in Brown and Le Sueur Counties and there were no deaths Sunday in the nine-county region, but state health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths across Minnesota, the fourth time in five days that the daily death toll has been in the double digits.
Statewide, numbers were slightly up, with a total of 1,732 new cases Sunday, which marks the 11th day of total cases exceeding 1,000 in Minnesota.
Sunday’s case count was a slight increase over Saturday’s report as testing also increased. The seven-day average test positivity rate ticked up slightly, to 5.7 percent — above the 5 percent figure that’s a key threshold in policy decisions by state leaders.
Officials had anticipated seeing an October surge in cases expected from Labor Day weekend gatherings, sporting events, college student meetups and other informal affairs at the start of fall semester.
While the spike early in the pandemic was driven largely by illnesses tied to long-term care facilities and workplace sites such as meatpacking plants, officials say the current spread is diffused, making it even harder to trace and isolate cases.
State officials recently unveiled plans to massively expand COVID-19 testing opportunities across Minnesota as active caseloads remain at record highs and hospitalizations continue to climb. A total of 8,866 Minnesota residents have been hospitalized for the virus.
Collectively, Minnesota will soon be able to process 60,000 tests per day, officials said, about twice what it’s managed on its best days until Friday, when the Health Department reported 44,500 tests completed.
