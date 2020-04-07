MANKATO — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nine-county area rose to 99 Tuesday, up nine from the day before.
Three counties had new cases: Blue Earth County had six new cases, Brown County two new cases and Martin County one new case. There have been four deaths in Martin County, which has had 34 confirmed cases, one of the highest number of cases in the outstate.
Blue Earth County had a total of 22 cases, followed by Le Sueur County with 20 cases. The number of confirmed cases in the other area counties was below 10.
Deaths linked to COVID-19 in Minnesota rose to 34, up four from Monday, with 64 people now in intensive care. The total number of cases jumped to 1,069, up 83 from Monday the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday.
Sixty-four of 87 Minnesota counties have at least one confirmed case. That now includes Roseau and Swift counties. In just over half the total cases, people have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
It was only a month ago the first case of the disease was confirmed in Minnesota. In the past week, the number of intensive care patients has more than doubled while the number of dead has nearly tripled.
Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on the latest efforts to stem the disease’s spread and keep it from overwhelming the state’s health care system.
Walz is expected to decide by Wednesday whether to renew the state’s stay-at-home order. But as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to climb, the governor indicated at least some restrictions will continue after Friday.
“Many of the things — I think I'm not speaking out of order here — will be kept in place because they work. I think we've already indicated that around restaurants, schools, there may be others,” Walz said Monday, adding, “if there are ways to get some of these things going again we should try and do that.”
Minnesota has one of the lowest per-capita coronavirus infection rates in the country, but Walz said leaders are still preparing for a surge of hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, 120 remain hospitalized, including a 6-year-old, according to the health department.
"We might end up with more hospital beds than we needed, but that is a much better situation than winding up with too few,” he said.
State officials have identified more than two dozen sites that could become makeshift hospitals and accommodate about 2,700 beds, said Joe Kelly, the state’s emergency management chief. He said he’s hoping to get some of those sites prepared soon.
Beyond the updates on cases and deaths, the health department Tuesday noted:
• Among those who have died in Minnesota, ages run from 58 to 100. Of the four newly disclosed deaths, two were in Hennepin County, one in Winona County and one in Dakota County.
• More than one-third of COVID-19 cases are now considered to have originated from community spread, the greatest likely source of exposure to this point.
• Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border continues to account for the largest number of cases outside of the Twin Cities metro area and Rochester. The county has seen 34 cases and four deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.