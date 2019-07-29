ST. PETER — State Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter received the equivalent of a rookie-of-the-year award from an association of outstate Minnesota cities.
Brand, a Democrat who represents all of Nicollet County and small parts of Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties, was honored with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities "First-Term Legislator of the Year Award" at the organization's convention last week.
The award is given to "a first-term legislator who has gone above and beyond in his or her advocacy on behalf of Greater Minnesota," according to the coalition.
“As a former St. Peter city councilor and a past member of the CGMC Board of Directors, Rep. Brand came to St. Paul with a keen understanding of the issues that are important to our communities,” Ron Johnson, a member of the Bemidji City Council and president of CGMC, said in a statement.
Brand was chief House sponsor of several bills reflecting CGMC priorities such as Local Government Aid, transportation funding and assistance aimed at boosting the number of day care slots in the state.
The coalition represents 97 cities outside of the metropolitan area.
