Supporters of abortion rights gathered Thursday evening in St. Peter to protest the end of the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
About 275 protesters gathered at Minnesota Square Park for a rally organized by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato, ACLU Minnesota and Planned Parenthood Action Fund for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Activists lined up along Highway 169, holding up signs and shouting chants such as, “The people united will never be defeated.”
Jim Dimock, a member of Indivisible and a professor at Minnesota State University, said the protest brought more protesters than expected for the time of day and season, which he said was likely because “reproductive freedom affects everyone.”
“It’s just evidence that this is an issue that has energized people,” Dimock said.
Dimock said the overturn of Roe v. Wade, which set an almost 50-year precedent of abortion rights being protected nationwide, means the organization must “fight in ways we’re not used to fighting.” He said Indivisible has decided to focus energy on campaigning for local politicians running for the Minnesota Legislature, hoping to maintain a Democratic majority in the Legislature.
Karla Esqueda, who organizes for the ACLU in rural Minnesota, said she’s concerned about what the midterm races could mean for the legal status of abortion in the state, and hopes that the fragility of abortion will drive people to the polls.
“We’re definitely what we’re hoping to kind of bring awareness with the rally to kind of let lawmakers know that people in rural Minnesota care about abortion as health care,” Esqueda said. “Our rights here are vulnerable.”
Later in the evening, protestors moved into the park’s shelter to listen to speakers involved in the pro-abortion rights movement.
“The future of reproductive care is going to be fought by people like you and me,” said TL Jordan, grassroots organizer for Planned Parenthood in Southern Minnesota. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we have to overcome daunting challenges before and we will do it again.”
For one protestor, accessibility to abortion felt deeply personal.
“When I was 16, I was sexually assaulted,” Darcy Strode said. “After, I was terrified. The only time you pray for your period to come … And luckily, I wasn’t pregnant. I didn’t have to get an abortion but knowing that I had a choice was a huge comfort.”
Others, such as Mankato-based OB GYN doctor Scott Barnacle, felt the impact of the decision through those around them. Barnacle said he was concerned on behalf of his patients and his two daughters, who he said are now being treated like “second-class citizens under the law.”
“Dead people have more rights than women do in this country, because you can’t be made an organ donor without your permission,” Barnacle said. “This is part of women’s healthcare.”
