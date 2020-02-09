St. Peter — A St. Peter resident found the Saint Peter Winterfest Medallion at Ramsey Park in St. Peter Sunday afternoon.
St. Peter Chamber Director Ed Lee said he was about to announce another clue for the medallion’s whereabouts Sunday night, but received a call from local St. Peter historian David Briese, who was clearing a path in over 9 inches of freshly fallen snow when he hit something hard with a metal shovel at about 3:30 p.m.
Briese, who has searched for the medallion for the past three years, told Lee he knew it wasn’t ice, and when he picked it up and realized it was the medallion, he shouted out to his daughters, Rainn and Helen, that he had found it.
“We were very all surprised that someone found it under 9 and ½ inches of newly fallen snow,” Lee said.
Briese, a 12-year resident of St. Peter who is a Minnesota Historical Society site manager at Jeffer’s Petroglyphs west of Mankato, said he had spent about an hour Sunday at the park’s baseball diamond, before finding the medallion. An earlier clue had begun to spell the letters R-A-M-S-E-Y.
He told Lee that having a background in history helped guide him in the right direction.
“I think it helps to know history with this,” Briese said. “The clues always have something with the past.”
The prize for finding the medallion is $1,000 in Chamber Bucks, which can be used at 240 participating businesses in St. Peter and surrounding areas.
This year’s hunt, which began January 31, was one of the longest lasting in the medallion’s 16-year history. The city releases a new clue every night at 6:01 p.m. and when Briese found it, nine clues had been released.
“It was probably four hours short of the longest hunt ever,” Lee said.
