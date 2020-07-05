MANKATO — In 1856, two years before Minnesota became a state, Irish immigrant John Quirk purchased a parcel of native prairie in Le Sueur County to convert to farmland near the northwest end of Lake Washington. The land has been in the family ever since, and now Quirk’s great-grandson — retired priest Kevin Clinton — is on a mission to restore that native prairie to its original state.
“The tallgrass prairie was a corn field,” Clinton said. “We put 30 acres of the farm into Reinvest in Minnesota and five of that 30 acres are 700 trees that I planted. They were just little seedlings in 1994.”
Landowners like Clinton have permanently restored over 250,000 acres of Minnesota farmland back to wetlands, prairies and wooded buffer zones through the Reinvest in Minnesota Program, and he hopes to protect the remaining 40 acres next.
On a muggy summer day, Clinton pointed out some of the native flora that are now thriving at the farm, like compass plants, with leaves that point north and south. Such as the yellow flowering cup plants, which collect rain water in small pools around the stem, and purple-flowered leadplants — long used for medicinal purposes by Native Americans for everything from stomach ailments to skin rashes.
For the past year, he and a couple hired hands have been relentlessly beating back buckthorn in the nearby woods, an exotic species brought over from Europe as an ornamental shrub. Left unchecked, buckthorn can wreak havoc on both the native prairie and forest landscape, robbing native plants of sunlight.
It’s required collecting and burning 40 cabin-sized piles of buckthorn over the past year to level the playing field. Along with the prairie plants, he’s determined to give native trees a fighting chance, and that hard work is finally paying off.
“When we go in and select the trees that you want to have do well, you're eliminating about 80% of the vegetation and I would say in some places, 50% of that vegetation is buckthorn," Clinton said. “When we eliminated the buckthorn, we found a 100-year-old oak tree, the children of that oak are around the perimeter. Red cedars are doing well, and hickory trees, black walnut, bur oak and hackberry trees are all rather prominent there.”
Clinton grew up here and has fond memories of playing by the creek that runs through the farm, woods and fields. Now living in Montgomery, he regularly returns here to recharge and rejuvenate his spirit. Near the front entrance to the property is a sign with the Latin words, "Laudato Si’," which translates to "Praise be to You," and is the title of Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical – 184 pages that address the human causes and potential solutions to the planet’s environmental and ecological decline.
“It talks about the responsibility humans have for the care of our common home and that different species have the right to live in that home with us,” Clinton said.
The farm’s varying elevations, from wetlands to hills overlooking the surrounding countryside, mean that the type of prairie on Clinton’s property varies just as much as the grasses, flowers and plants. In parts, the tallgrass prairie grasses grow eight feet high during the summer growth peak.
In 1994, Clinton began planting different grass seed mixtures based on elevation and moisture. Once the root system gets its footing after a few years – pushing itself 10-15 feet below the topsoil – the prairie restores its natural balance.
“You plant these mixtures there and you protect them because it takes 3-5 years for a prairie to start establishing itself,” he said. “The non-prairie plants are very aggressive, but their roots are shallow. Once the prairie roots get established, they are very strong. Slowly but surely the grass will come first and then the forbs and flowers start showing themselves.”
During his 14 years of service at St. Wenceslaus parish in New Prague, Clinton began bringing middle schoolers to the old farm to learn about prairie ecology. But it wasn’t until 2019, the year he retired, that he discovered he wasn’t the only person this passionate about native prairie restoration; there were in fact hundreds of people in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois who were doing just that – restoring farmland to native prairie.
“I had never heard of the Prairie Enthusiasts, so a friend and I went to a meeting” Clinton said. “I thought I was the only person in southern Minnesota this excited about creating a prairie.”
There he met Jim Vonderharr, a founding member of the Mankato-based Many Rivers chapter of the Prairie Enthusiasts. It’s one of 11 chapters scattered throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Since the chapter’s formation in 2010, its members have restored over 300 acres of native prairie in Blue Earth, Nicollet and surrounding counties.
Vonderharr established a tallgrass prairie on his property north of Mankato, and uses the native prairie seeds he collects to share with others looking to follow in his footsteps. He said it’s a labor of love; walking through the tall grass, shaking the plants and collecting of seeds in a bag throughout the summer, since different plants seed at different times in the season.
He planted primarily forbs that came from seeds within a 25-mile radius but was surprised to discover native grasses growing that he hadn’t planted himself, a sign of long dormant seeds now given a chance to thrive into plants and grasses that had been growing there long before Europeans arrived.
“I’ve got some big blue stem on my piece that I know I didn’t put there that had been laying there dormant for years,” Vonderharr said. “Once we stopped mowing, it started popping up.”
Native tallgrass prairie, which at one point stretched across the western half of Minnesota before settlers converted it to farmland, has now dwindled to just 1% of what it once was.
Vonderharr said the Prairie Enthusiasts are determined to change that, restoring prairies one acre at a time to control erosion and protect wildlife habitat. He said a member and professor at Minnesota State University is currently working on a study of where all the tracts of prairie are and how to connect them as stepping-stones for migrating birds and insects.
“Iowa has done a wonderful job along Interstate 35 of turning that into native plants because butterflies from here basically go to Mexico for the winter and they can follow the highway,” Vonderharr said.
But even on a small scale, Clinton has noticed changes to the land since he began restoring it to its original state. The erosion is gone, and the prairie changes year after year, adapting to weather conditions and the climate. While he may have helped jumpstart the process, he said the prairie takes on a life of its own.
“I’ve seen the prairie sort itself out,” Clinton said. “The seed will grow where it likes to grow; in some years certain flowers will be dominant, other years other flowers will be dominant. Some years the grass will do very well, other years the cup plants are popping up all over the place. I don’t control that. I’m just helping nature do what it wants to do.”
