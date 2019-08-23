MANKATO — Near perfect weather bolstered attendance at the 22nd annual RibFest, which ran Aug. 1-4 at Riverfront Park.
“Things were great, we had beautiful weather. Attendance was strong all four days,” said Eric Jones, co-director of the civic center.
The final attendance count was 19,858, up from 19,122 last year.
Porky Chicks BBQ, of Farmington, Arkansas, garnered the Best Ribs award. Big Boned BBQ took the Best Pulled Pork award and the KEYC People’s Choice award.
While long-running events can often go into decline, Jones said RibFest has held up well and attracts a core of ribbers who travel to Mankato each year. The event for many years featured five ribbers, but there have been six in recent years.
He said they’ve tried tinkering with the event over the years, but in the end the magic recipe is simple: bones, bands and beer.
“Other rib fests have come and gone during our time frame, but we’ve been pretty lucky. Attendance has been pretty consistent year to year.”
Thirteen bands performed during RibFest with headlining performers being Vince Neil of Motley Crew, 38 Special, Dwight Yoakam and Church of Cash.
“If we have good clear weather, it’s the best we can ask for,” Jones said. “Thursday and Friday evenings were nice and Saturday was nice. It got a little hot and humid Sunday, but we still had a big crowd.”
