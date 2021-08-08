MANKATO — Local bands and music fans celebrated the life of Steve Murphy at Mankato’s RibFest Sunday. Murphy, guitar player and vocalist for the Murphy Brothers Band since the ‘80s, performed at RibFest almost every year since the festival’s inception 23 years ago and is credited with helping make the festival a success.
Murphy’s son Jade, who performed regularly with his father before he died of pancreatic cancer last year, said Eric Jones, co-director for Vetter Stone Amphitheater, reached out to him about organizing a tribute concert in honor of his father, who died last August from pancreatic cancer.
“We never had a chance to do that last year obviously during the pandemic,” Jade Murphy said. “We wanted to give him a nice celebration of life and he (Jones) thought RibFest would be a good place to do it.”
The Murphy Brothers Band headlined Sunday’s tribute concert, with sets as well by the Jade Murphy Band and the Rain Kings, performing some of Steve Murphy's original music. Mankato Brewery served the limited edition RibFest Beer at the event, which features the image of Steve Murphy’s likeness playing a guitar.
“It’s a lighter German style lager and goes well with ribs,” said Tim Tupy, co-owner of Mankato Brewery. “He (Steve Murphy) is somebody who had a lot to do with the success of RibFest over the years. We thought it would be a fun thing to commemorate and honor him.”
Murphy Brothers drummer Jay Flugum was a big fan of the band since he first saw them live in the late ‘90s, catching their concerts whenever he could, before Steve Murphy asked him to join the band.
“When he asked me to join the band, it was such an honor and a joy,” Flugum said. “If you have somebody with Steve’s talent and he’s inviting you to be a part of his inner circle, that’s when I knew that I didn’t need to be out in L.A. or anything like that, Steve Murphy had accepted me and that was good enough.”
Murphy Brothers guitar player Greg George, who has been performing with the band for 20 years, said he met Steve Murphy five years before joining the band. Both shared a love of classic guitars and the Allman Brothers Band, and Sunday’s set included several Allman Brothers songs. George said Steve Murphy’s stellar guitar playing was only eclipsed by his kind soul and generosity.
“I think everybody knew what a fantastic guitar player he was, but he was just a super nice person,” George said. “He was also a luthier – meaning he could fix stringed instruments. He would never turn away a stringed instrument no matter how crappy, ugly or cheap it was. He would take in any person and any instrument, which I think speaks volumes about him.”
Jason Anderson, who first performed in bands with Jade Murphy before later joining the Murphy Brothers Band, said Steve Murphy had the ability to give undivided attention to anyone he met, regardless of whether he had just met them or had known them for years.
“The thing about Steve is no matter who it is that would meet him, he always had a philosophy that the greatest gift you could give a person is your ear, your time,” Anderson said. “Just like everybody that meets him for the first time, you talk to a guy like that, and you feel like you’ve known him for years. That’s who the man was and that’s what he instilled in us.”
When Anderson hired the Murphy Brothers to play at his wedding, Steve Murphy turned around and asked him to join the band, and he performed with them at his own wedding while friends took turns filling in so he could dance with his wife.
Even though Steve Murphy was the founder and leader of the band, Anderson said he and his bandmates always felt like they were equals.
“From a musical standpoint he was a genius when it came to knowing the potential of skills for every player he had and creating that synergy to pull it together,” Anderson said. “It was completely and totally mutually respectful. He never needed to put any of us into our place, we just knew that we had to play our part.”
Jade Murphy, who began taking lessons from his dad at around the age of 11, said he played a huge role in his development as a musician. The two formed an acoustic duo in recent years, performing both originals and covers.
On a personal and professional level, Steve Murphy’s influence was far-reaching. He was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2014, after two of his bands had already been honored for their musical influence. The Epicureans were inducted into the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Murphy Brothers were inducted into the Mid-America Music Hall of fame in 2012.
“I’m hoping to carry on his legacy as much as I can,” Jade Murphy said. “He always had my back, and I had his – not just with music but with everyday life.”
