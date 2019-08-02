MANKATO — Mankato’s attempt to provide transit service to bus-less neighborhoods hasn’t caught on its first months, but changes are coming to make Kato Flex more attractive.
The new dial-a-ride service offers to pick up riders at the curb outside their home in several neighborhoods that don’t have a nearby bus stop. But the original plan — to take them for free to one of two transit hubs where they would catch a bus to their ultimate destination — didn’t catch on.
Changes to Kato Flex will allow riders to ride the small bus for the regular bus fare of $1.50 or less to supermarkets, appointments and other destinations — not just to the transit hubs at Cherry Street and at the Mankato hospital complex, said Community Development Director Paul Vogel.
Kato Flex is offered to residents, who must pre-register before calling for their first ride, in select parts of town that are at least a quarter-mile from an existing bus stop. The pilot project is focusing on the Sibley Park, Germania Park, Tourtellotte Park and west Mankato neighborhoods — plus Skyline and the LeHillier area of South Bend Township.
In addition to providing a transit option to underserved areas, Kato Flex could lead to the addition of a regular bus route in areas where the service is heavily used.
Along with adjusting how Kato Flex works, Mankato Transit is aiming to boost awareness of the program, which kicked off in June.
At a recent neighborhood meeting in the Germania Park neighborhood, city officials learned that few people had noticed the postcards sent out announcing the service.
So Mankato Transit employees will be out in force at “Night to Unite” meetings on Aug. 27 in the Kato Flex neighborhoods, according to Vogel.
“We may even do some targeted work walking through the neighborhoods and dropping off information at addresses,” he said.
