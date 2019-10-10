MANKATO — About 20% of the students on Mankato West High School’s eight robotics teams are female. It’s a number that’s been slowly but steadily growing since Mark Zenk began coaching the program eight years ago.
On Thursday night, Zenk and a handful of his robotics students were on hand for the fourth year in a row at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to commemorate International Day of the Girl.
The event gives students opportunities to see and operate student-made robots firsthand. Zenk said he first heard about International Day of the Girl at a robotics training event in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2015.
“They were trying to promote it and get more females involved in robotics, engineering and STEM-related courses,” Zenk said. “The target is third through ninth grade. It allows them to come and have an outing in a fun environment and learn some things.”
This year, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota and the Mankato West VEX Robotics Team joined forces with the YWCA, Mankato Area Public Schools, and community organizations and businesses. Zenk said the event continues to grow, drawing students from Mankato and surrounding communities.
“If I think back to year one, around 80 kids showed up,” Zenk said. “Last year, with parents and everybody else involved, we were at 200.”
Over his 20-year career as a technology teacher at West, opportunities for science, technology, engineering and math courses have multiplied to respond to growing demand among employers for those skills in the Greater Mankato area.
Students Rayna Doty, a sophomore, and Emily Svenson, a senior, are both in their second year of engineering classes at West. Those classes range from the principles of engineering to a course that teaches kids how to program video games.
Svenson is taking three STEM classes this year: principles of engineering, civil engineering and architecture.
“They’re hands-on classes that make you think a lot about the smaller aspects of how things are put together and the process of everyday life,” Svenson said. “I thought that was really interesting, that’s what geared me towards it.”
Doty was first introduced to engineering in middle school and was intrigued by the idea of building robots. She joined the team at West last year as a freshman and plans to focus on mechanical engineering in college.
“There’s a lot more that goes into the building aspects,” Doty said. “It’s a lot more intricate than I originally thought it was going to be, but I like it; it’s a challenge.”
Five of the robotics teams will head to Cold Spring in central Minnesota for the first competition of the school year Saturday. They’ll compete with 31 teams scattered throughout Minnesota.
Zenk said the courses taught at West come in handy for building and programming the robots, which compete by picking up, placing and stacking different colored cubes and balls into boxes. The school offers a course on engineering design and development that gives the students an advantage when designing their robots. Mankato East also has a robotics team and STEM-centered classes.
“It’s been beneficial for our robotics program because we’ve won the design award at the state championship the last three years at the high school level,” Zenk said. “The kids are putting the work they do in the classroom into the competition.”
He said the growth in STEM classes are modeled after community needs. The idea being if a kid goes to college and comes back, they can be sustainable in the community and have a career waiting for them if they decide to return to Mankato.
Svenson said taking these classes has been an interesting experience — and not necessarily something she ordinarily would have done. But she’s been inspired by her sister-in-law, who is an engineering major in college. Now she’s seriously considering a career in the field.
“I’m hoping to go into some form of engineering in college,” she said. “It’s definitely brought a different perspective to how I think about everything.”
