MANKATO — As the founder and organizer for the annual Running for Rescues 5K, a benefit for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society celebrating its fourth annual benefit in August, Erik Jensen knew he wanted to support veterans next.
“I knew if I ever got to do a second race, it was going to be for vets to give back and say thank you to them somehow,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for anybody that is willing to sacrifice so much for us. It’s not just the soldiers who sacrifice, it’s the friends and family too that are having to go through it when their loved ones are gone for so long.”
After last year’s inaugural Running for Heroes 5K was canceled due to COVID-19, Sunday’s event drew about 130 participants, whose entry fees go directly to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, a nonprofit with chapters in Duluth, St. Paul and Mankato.
“Working with homeless vets and being local is something that’s important to me; it just seemed like a good fit,” Jensen said. “One of the people on the team that helps me out, her company had done a lot with the motorcycle race that they used to do. So that’s how I got introduced to Sadie from MACV and started working them.”
MACV southern regional leader Sadie Rezac, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, said the nonprofit serves an average of 50-60 veterans annually in 38 counties that span across the southern third of the state from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border.
The organization provides housing and other services for veterans living on the street or staying in a homeless shelter by funding a deposit and first month’s rent along with helping veterans who are at risk of losing their home or apartment by providing temporary financial assistance.
MACV also helps veterans find employment if necessary and connects them with other county services to ensure financial stability through mental health treatment, financial counseling or drug and alcohol treatment.
“We also help veterans that are at risk of homelessness,” Rezac said. “We can prevent an eviction by paying their back rent they are behind on or if they’re missing months of their mortgage payment and are facing foreclosure.”
They also provide utility assistance, like gas, electric and water bills.
Matt Nelsen, who served in the U.S. Navy and in law enforcement, made the 50-mile drive from Glencoe to Prairie Winds Middle School Sunday morning to participate in the run and walk, with a route that traversed throughout the east end of the city.
While he and his wife have done previous runs for charity, it’s the first time Nelsen’s four kids joined them.
“We’ll do some running and walking,” Nelsen said. “We’re looking at it as a family outing. Erik Jensen is a good friend of mine. I’ve played ball with him for a lot of years, and it’s a good cause.”
Dogs were welcome and eager to join in too. Sheila Vroom and her son Jaxson, of Stacyville, Iowa, brought along their dog Marvin to join them. It was also a reunion of sorts – Vroom used to work with Nelsen’s brother, Joel. It would be their first time seeing each other in years, plus it was for a cause that she supports.
“My dad is a veteran, so we always try to support that,” Sheila Vroom said. “The cause was the main reason we came out. Anything that’s veteran-related we try to donate to.”
Joel Jensen, a graphic designer based in Eagan, designed t-shirts and a logo for past Running for Rescues 5K events, and his brother tapped him to come up with a new logo and art for the new event on Sunday.
"He just wanted something related to veterans, and that led to an eagle for the logo,” he said. “Erik’s been involved with races for years. I think it’s great that he puts these races on, raises money for charity and donates all the money to these organizations.”
Rezac said the pandemic led to an increase in veterans facing homelessness in southern Minnesota, but they had the resources to be able to house them relatively fast.
They also continued to work with veterans at financial risk to ensure bills don’t pile up when the state’s eviction moratorium ends. The Minnesota Legislature is currently debating whether or not to end that moratorium.
“Even though the moratorium said that people can’t be evicted, we were able to still continue to help them so that when the moratorium did end, we didn’t abruptly have hundreds of people on our doorstep with eviction notices,” Rezac said. “We were able to at least keep operating through the pandemic to ensure the stability of these veterans.”
She said events like the Running for Heroes 5K not only provide funding to serve homeless veterans, but also raise awareness. She said they have other events planned this year as the pandemic begins to wane, including a partnership with the Mankato MoonDogs.
“MACV has been around for 30 years and oddly enough I still run into people who have never heard of our organization,” Rezac said. “So, I’ve been trying to just get more awareness of the organization so that not only do the veterans that need our help know who we are, but also their family members who could refer individuals to us who are looking for assistance.”
Nelsen hopes the event, which came on the heels of Gov. Walz’s announcement ending the remaining COVID restrictions on May 28, will spur others to take the plunge and raise money for important causes through similar events.
“It’s been such a weird year, but hopefully we’re coming off the COVID pandemic,” he said. “I’m glad we were able to pioneer so to speak and get something out here and going. Hopefully, I can lead by example and then everybody else can grow on that.”
