MANKATO — Mankato’s homeless population now has 24-hour access to a warm place to stay day and night thanks to a partnership between Connections Ministry — a coalition of downtown churches — and the Mankato Salvation Army.
Salvation Army Business Director Leslie Johnson said the coordination came from what both entities recognized was a gap in service; both shelters were open overnight, but not during the day.
“When Connections Ministry opened their shelter four years ago, we were duplicating efforts,” Johnson said. “In the morning, both of us closed within an hour of each other and these folks had no place to go.”
After years of operating an overnight men’s shelter, the Salvation Army agreed to open a seasonal day shelter instead while the Connections shelter expanded their night shelter’s capacity to 35.
Connections Shelter Director Collette Broady Grund said that prior to the pandemic, most of the clients they served would head to Holy Grounds at Centenary Methodist Church in Mankato for a hot breakfast and head to the Salvation Army for lunch before spending the afternoon at the library during the winter months.
The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated that picture, as most public facilities have reduced their hours significantly, leaving few options for a place to warm up during the day.
Broady Grund said the clients they serve have been looking forward to having another option, especially this fall due to below-freezing temperatures and snow in October.
“Every day when we welcome people in they just talk about how cold they are and there’s been nowhere to go during the day,” Broady Grund said. “When we had them fill out forms to send over to the Salvation Army in preparation for opening, they were eager to fill those out and are looking forward to having a warm place to settle in during the day.”
The Salvation Army day shelter, which opened Sunday for the first time with a capacity of 30, will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week for the winter. The Connections Shelter, which was moved from Covenant Family Church to its new home at First Presbyterian Church for extra capacity in October, is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day.
“We mirror connections,” Johnson said. “There is no gap in service at all. You can leave here and know that you have shelter there and vice versa. That is huge and I hope it creates some stability for these folks.”
Along with the Salvation Army’s feeding program, Johnson said other organizations have stepped in to provide meals for clients on weekends.
She also expects the switch will give clients better access to social services available at the day shelter to secure future housing.
“We would be able to assist somebody that’s homeless that’s looking for or has secured an apartment and signed a lease,” Johnson said. “We’ll be able to help them with their first month’s rent and that’s huge for somebody who has been homeless.”
She emphasized the day shelter is not open to the public and will only service clients who are homeless. She hopes the new partnership will address what she says are changes in Mankato’s homeless demographic.
“I’m seeing more families or women with children homeless now too,” Johnson said. “In the past six years that I’ve been here I’ve seen that number grow considerably.”
